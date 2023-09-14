ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High volleyball team lost to top-ranked Newton North, losing 3-1.
Newton North took the sets 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19.
The Bombardiers were led on the floor with a 44-assist night from Natalie Brojek. Brojek also added two aces from serve. Addie Shelton led in kills with 20 and Julia Leonardo had 17. Leonardo also had two aces.
Adding five kills was Ellie Shelton.
Attleboro (2-1) hosts King Philip on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — The Shamrocks rolled past Arlington Catholic in a shutout, winning each set 25-18, 25-15, and 25-15.
Leading Bishop Feehan on the floor was Julia Webster with 13 kills. Charlotte Skulte added eight kills and Meg McCusker had six kills. Melisa Yuceler had eight digs and six aces.
Bishop Feehan (2-0) plays on Saturday against Archbishop Williams.
Walpole 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors lost in three sets to Walpole, falling 25-12, 25-17, and 28-26.
Foxboro had a team-high 11 assists from Gianna Dunne. Ava Hill had four blocks and three kills while Meghan Kelley had three kills, five blocks and two aces.
“We battled back in the third set and came up just short,” Foxboro head coach Dave Griffin said. “The girls never gave up.”
Foxboro (0-4) plays on Monday, hosting Sharon at 5 p.m.