SHARON — The Foxboro High girls volleyball team jumped out to a 2-1 lead against Sharon High on Friday before the Eagles rallied to pull out a 25-20, 17-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-11 Hockomock League decision.
Foxboro's Sami Sloan had six aces, eight kills, and seven digs, Alyssa Cloherty added two aces, two kills, three blocks, 30 assists, and seven digs, while Shannon McElhinney contributed 16 digs and two aces.
Foxboro (0-4) returns to the court on Monday at Walpole with a 4:15 p.m. first serve.
King Philip 3, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — Attleboro was swept in its Hockomock League match to the Warriors, 26-24, 25-17, and 25-18.
Senior captain Ahunna James had six kills and 11 digs for the Warriors, senior captain Sami Shore had eight kills and two aces, senior captain Emily Sawyer added 13 kills, three aces, and four blocks, while Shea Mellman had eight digs.
AHS's Julia Leonardo had14 digs and six kills, while teammate Natalie Brojek added 12 assists, seven digs, and four aces.
Attleboro (3-1, 4-1) hosts Oliver Ames next Tuesday, while KP (3-1, 4-1) hosts Foxboro.
Milford @ North Attleboro, 5:15
Tri-County 3, Norfolk Aggie 0
NORFOLK — Visiting Tri-County earned the straight-set victory by scores of 25-14, 25-22, and 25-19.
Junior Callie Schweitzer led the Cougars with 18 service points, four blocks and five kills, while senior Amy Freitas added 14 service points, 16 assists and 20 digs. Junior Ivy Young chipped in with eight kills and nine digs.