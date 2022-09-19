WALPOLE -- The Foxboro girls volleyball team picked up a win over Walpole in four sets on Monday, winning 3-1.
The sets went in the Warriors' favor 25-16, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18.
Playing with confidence was key for the Warriors, who thrived in the fundamentals on the floor.
"They had a lot of confidence and were doing bump-set-spike," Foxboro head coach Vicki Santana said. "Our defense was doing great. Everything was coming together. They were shaking off their mistakes with no problem and were playing with a lot of confidence."
Alyssa Cloherty tallied 25 assists while adding three kills, seven digs and four aces to her day on the floor. Juliana Pettigrew had seven digs with six kills.
Sami Sloan led the team in kills with eight while adding four aces from serve. Santana hopes Monday's result, and where they thrived, will give the Warriors something to build upon entering a tough part of the schedule.
"The reason we ended up losing that third set was because the fundamentals went away," Santana said. "We have King Philip on Tuesday, and they're always competitive, so we'll have to see how we do against them."
Foxboro (1-4) plays on Tuesday at King Philip.
Norton 3, Millis 1
NORTON -- Norton took down Millis, winning in four sets.
Sets in the win for the Lancers went 25-20, 18-25, 25-10, 25-22.
Leading the the team in assists was Kate Andy with 21. She also was strong from serve, going on a 15-point run in the third set. She finished with six aces.
Chloe Carter led the team in kills with nine and Bella Vittorini led the team in digs with seven. Fiona LaCamera had five blocks.
Norton (4-1) hosts Westwood on Wednesday.
Old Rochester Regional 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK -- Seekonk was shut out by a strong Old Rochester Regional team, dropping three sets at 25-14, 25-12, 25-13.
Kayla Morenct had eight kills and five aces while Jack Hoskins had 10 digs, four assists and six aces.
Seekonk (0-5) plays again on Friday, hosting Dighton-Rehoboth.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
BRIDGEWATER -- Bishop Feehan won its third game in a row, defeating Bridgewater-Raynham in three sets.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-19, 25-21. Charlotte Skulte had six kills.
Bishop Feehan (3-2) plays on Wednesday, hosting Archbishop Williams.