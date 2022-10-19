MILFORD — The King Philip Regional volleyball team cruised past Milford High, winning all three sets.
The Warriors took the sets at 25-15, 25-6, 25-19.
Leading KP on the floor was Emily Sawyer, who posted a 17-kill, two-block and two-ace day. Ahunna James had 11 kills and eight digs and Sami Shore added five kills.
Ava Kelley added eight digs and Olivia O’Neil added five kills with four digs.
King Philip improves to 15-2 on the season, and will next play at Medway on Friday.
Mansfield 3, Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield earned a three-set win in dominating fashion, taking three sets at 25-8, 26-24, 25-12.
The Hornets were led on the floor by Jackie Zelic’s 14 digs and three aces. Elyssa Buchanan had seven kills, Lilly Campbell had six kills and Lexie Scibilia had five kills.
Scibilia added seven blocks to her night. Ella Mahoney led the team in aces with six and Keira Fitzpatrick led the team in assists with 19.
Mansfield (6-8) plays Monday, hosting Stoughton.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro lost in three sets to Franklin, losing 25-23, 25-10, 25-10.
Leading North on the court was Maddy Bonneau’s four aces on 12 strong serve attempts. Haley Carr had four kills, and Mariah Barbosa led the team in kills with six.
Linocln Abramaitys had seven serves and four aces.
North Attleboro (3-10) plays again on Thursday at Norton.
Attleboro 3, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Attleboro rolled over Taunton, improving to 14-1 with a three-set win.
The Bombardiers won the sets 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.
Julia Leonardo had 17 kills to lead the team. Natalie Brojek had 26 assists, five aces and four kills, while Addie Shelton added five kills and two aces on the floor.
Attleboro, winners of its last 11 straight, plays at Franklin on Monday.
Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 1
CANTON — Tri-County took down Bristol-Plymouth in a four-set win, dropping the first set but winning the next three.
Sets went 20-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18.
Amy Freitas had 23 service points, including a nine-point run to end the second set. She also had 17 assists and 29 digs.
Ava Cossette had five kills and 19 digs, while Apier Choi finished with three blocks and four kills.
The win moves the Cougars to 9-5 on the season and they play next at Blackstone Valley on Saturday.