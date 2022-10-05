LAKEVILLE — The Seekonk High volleyball team lost 3-0 to Apponequet Regional on Wednesday, dropping three sets at 25-13, 25-7, 25-12.
Seekonk was led on the floor by Kaylen McGovern’s 10 digs. The Warriors also had five assists from Jack Hoskins and two kills from Danielle Boardman.
Seekonk (0-11) plays on Friday, hosting East Bridgewater.
Joseph Case 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked at home by Joseph Case.
Sets went to Case at 25-12, 25-20, 25-5.
Dighton-Rehoboth (5-7) plays on Monday at Old Rochester Regional.