LAKEVILLE — The Seekonk High volleyball team lost 3-0 to Apponequet Regional on Wednesday, dropping three sets at 25-13, 25-7, 25-12.

Seekonk was led on the floor by Kaylen McGovern’s 10 digs. The Warriors also had five assists from Jack Hoskins and two kills from Danielle Boardman.

Seekonk (0-11) plays on Friday, hosting East Bridgewater.

Joseph Case 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked at home by Joseph Case.

Sets went to Case at 25-12, 25-20, 25-5.

Dighton-Rehoboth (5-7) plays on Monday at Old Rochester Regional.