WHITMAN — Hunter Hastings and Dan Nineve captured individual titles, while the King Philip Regional High wrestling team also took home three second place finishes to win the 15-team Whitman-Hanson High School Panther Invitational Meet on Saturday.
Hastings (195) and Nineve (220) each won all three of their matches in the heavyweight classes as King Philip amassed 140 ½ points to beat out Milton (131).
Hastings won all three of his matches on pins, including the title match with eight seconds left in the first period. Nineve also won all three matches on pins, taking the title on a second period pin at 3:24. Sam DeBaggis (126), Colby Cloutier (152) and Will Conniff (170) all advanced to championship matches. KP (8-1) next participates at the Quabbin Regional Invitational Saturday.
Foxboro totalled 47 points and had a third place from Ryan Addeche, who won three matches at the 170-pound class. Foxboro (1-1) has a dual meet at Canton Wednesday.
- North Attleboro came away with three victories at the St. John’s of Shrewbury Invitational Meet. North won dual meet competition against Beverly, Bridgewater-Raynham and Marblehead. Chris Galligan won all four of his matches at 138 on pins for the Rocketeers, while Braxton Ferro (132), Masen Oyola (145), Ben Lodi (160), Jaad Ismail (170) and Keysun Wise (185) all won three matches for the Rocketeers. North (7-2) has a dual meet at Stoughton Wednesday.
- Norton took two of three matches at its own four-team invitational where Mansfield lost to Taunton (61-15) and Quabbin Regional. Against Norton, the Hornets took wins at 113 (Nathan Jackson, pin), at 170 (Odin Miller, pin) and at 195 (Nick Javaloyes, pin). For the Lancers, Nolan Winfield (126), Maxx Bieksha (132), Calvin Lyons (145) and Nathan Tripolone (160) each won all three of their matches, each taking two pins. The Lancers (7-5) have a showdown for the Tri-Valley League title Wednesday at home at the Larocque Gymnasium against Ashland.
Whitman-Hanson Panther Invitational Meet
Foxboro results: 126-Adam Addeche (2-2, 4th place); 160-Max Kornbluth (3-1, 4th place); 170-Ryan Addeche (3-1, 3rd place); 195-Adam Zerpa (2-2, 4th place).
King Philip results: 120-Loden Wells (3rd place); 126-Sam DeBaggis (2nd place); 145-Mike Gorman (4th place); 152-Colby Cloutier (2nd place); 170-Will Conniff (2nd place); 195-Hunter Hastins (3-0, 1st place); 220-Dan Nineve (3-0, 1st place).
North Attleboro 42, Bridgewater-Raynham 36; NA 51, Beverly 24; NA 55, Marblehead 24; St. John’s 46, NA 27: 106-Dylan McColl (2-2, 1 pin); 113-Abe Guir (1-0); 120-Tannger Ferguson (2-2, 2 pins); 126-Tyler Tobias (2-2, 2 pins); 132-Braxton Ferro (3-1, 3 pins); 138-Chris Galligan (4-0, 4 pins); 145-Masen Oyola (3-1, 3 pins); 152-Thanay Puduru (1-3, 1 pin); 160-Ben Lodi (3-1); 170-Jaad Ismail (3-1); 182-Greg Berthiaume (2-2, 2 pins); 195-Austin Dean (2-2, 2 pins); 220-Miles McPhee (0-2); 285-Keysun Wise (3-1).
Norton 52, Mansfield 21: 113-Nathan Jackson (M) pinned Kate Connell 3:13; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) pinned Owen Weber ; 132-Maxx Bieksha (N) def. Dylan Detch; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) def. Sam Connelly 15-13; 160-Nathan Tripolone (N) pinned Jaquan Peters-Wolfe 5:59; 170-Odin Miller (M) pinned Matt Guiney 3:34; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Ty Tomasian; 195-Nick Javaloyes (M) pinned Gavin Luciano 3:34; 220-Colton Johnson (M) def. Danyel Ayala 7-2.
Norton 66, Quabbin Regional 18; Taunton 50, Norton 24: 113-Kate Connell (2-1, 1 pin); 126-Nolan Winfield (3-0, 2 pins); 132-Maxx Bieksha (3-0, 2 pins); 138-Brady Fogarty (2-1, 1 pin); 145-Calvin Lyons (3-0, 2 pins); 152-Anthony Tripolone (2-1); 160-Nathan Tripolone (3-0, 2 pins); 170-Matt Guinan (1-2); 182- Ben Khokhlan (2-1, 1 pin); 195-Gavin Luciano (1-2); 220-Danyel Ayala (1-2); 285-Alex Hoey (1-2).
