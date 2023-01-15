WOBURN — The Mansfield High wrestling team competed at the Woburn Invitational on Saturday, getting a handful of wins in separate weights.
Colton Johnson took the 220 weight title, cruising through all four matches to go undefeated. The Hornets as a team finished 14th.
Johnson, the top seed in the weight, won the first round and then won the second round with a pin in 62 seconds. He then took the semifinals with a first-round pin and won in the finals on his fourth pin of the day.
Dylan Detch (132) and Odin Miller (170) both took sixth place in the bracket for Mansfield.