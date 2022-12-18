NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Norton High wrestling team took a dual win over North Attleboro High on Saturday, winning 53-26.
The Rocketeers won five weights, starting at 106. Jayden Mendes pinned Norton's Quinn Shurtleff in the first period, then Alexander Robin (126) earned a win for the Rocketeers, pinning Kayin Greaves at 3:50, and Braxton Ferro (145) and Austin Dean (160) also earned wins by fall.
Masen Oyola won by a decision, edging out Matthew Guiney in a 10-7 score.
The Lancers had seven wins by fall in the first period. Kate Connell (113, 0:49), Jaylon Pardo (120, 1:13), Jason Winston (132, 1:54), Maxx Bieksha (138, 0:49), Gabriel Thomsson (170, 1:08), Brandon Lasker (182, 1:18) and Amani Vicente (220, 0:54) all won their respective weights in the respective times.
At 195, Gavin Luciano pinned Aprameya Pandit in the third period at a time of 4:57.