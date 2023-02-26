READING — Norton’s Gabriel Thomasson battled his way to a 170 final, but lost in a 15-5 major decision decision on Saturday afternoon at the MIAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Taking on Algonquin’s Rafael Knapp, Thomasson lost in a 15-5 major decision, scoring all five of his points by escapes. Knapp took down Thomasson twice in the first and second periods, and pulled away on points with a three-takedown and one-escape third to seal the state title.
The two-day meet at Reading Memorial High School saw just Thomasson make it to the right side of the bracket, staying alive into the weekend. All other area wrestlers found themself in a long battle back through consolation to claim third place.
North Attleboro’s Braxton Ferro continued into Saturday and placed sixth at 132, falling his final consolation match. After dropping his first match on Friday, Ferro won his next three before losing to Natick’s Shaun McLaughlin in a first-period pin to end his run for third place. In the consolation battle for fifth, Ferro led on points 2-1 entering the second period but a reversal put Ferro behind to Saint John’s Prep’s Jimmy Lally. A scoreless third held the score even at 4-3, leading to Ferro finishing sixth.
King Philip’s Colby Cloutier also battled his way to a podium spot after going to consolation at 160. After winning two matches in a row, Cloutier’s run for third ended in a 19-5 major decision defeat to Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi, giving Cloutier a chance for fifth against Joseph Baker of Danvers. All Cloutier needed was a two-point near-fall in the second period to earn the win, taking a 2-0 decision and a fifth-place podium spot.
Not placing at in the boys meet were North Attleboro’s Greg Berthiuame (195, 1-2), Mansfield’s Colton Johnson (220, 1-2), Dighton-Rehoboth’s Malakai Risotti (170, 0-2), Foxboro’s James Calabrese (145, 1-2), Norton’s Jason Winston (132, 1-2) and Daniel Ayala (285, 2-2)
After falling into consolation on Friday, Norton’s Katie Connell was still alive through the weekend in the girls tournament. Connell’s run at 118 saw her work all the back to the third-place match, but lost in a high-scoring 8-6 decision to Madeline Li of Andover. Connell finished fourth, winning four matches by pins while both of her losses were in decisions.
Finishing outside of a podium spot in the girls meet was Mansfield’s Tessa Johnson (147, 3-2), Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Hannah Dyckman (118, 2-2) King Philip’s Ksenia Gorman (147, 0-2), North Attleboro’s Mackenzie Burke (100, 0-2) and Brianna Burns (106, 0-2).