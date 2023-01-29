BELLINGHAM -- The Tri-County wrestling team took first place in the Small School Division of the State Vocational Championships at Bellingham High School over the weekend, narrowly edging out runner-up Monty Tech for the win.
The Cougars didn't win any weight class but scored 216 points, with two wrestlers placing second and six wrestlers working through consolation rounds to a wrestleback final.
Brandon Allen and Conner Jackson finished as runner-ups, while Teddy Connors, Cole King, Nate Burdett and Jace Silva wrestled through consolation to place third by wrestleback. Aidan Weeman and Owen Maag placed fourth.
Matt Prslow, Marco Pantazopoulos and John Hansen placed fifth.