COHASSET -- The Tri-County Regional wrestling team continued its dominance on the mat, taking first out of 10 teams at the Cohasset Invite on Saturday.
The Cougars scored a cumulative 272.5 points. In second was Bristol Agricultural/Dighton Rehoboth Regional, scoring 231 points.
Earning top spots on the podium for T-C were Aidan Weeman (120, Brandon Allen (126) and Cole King (160). The Cougars placed in every weight, wrestling into a final eight separate times. The Cougars finished as runner-up in five different weights: 106, 138, 170, 182 and 220.
Mansfield 39, Southeastern 30
WRENTHAM -- Mansfield defeated Southeastern in the King Philip Quad on Saturday.
The Hornets won nearly all events by pin. Dylan Detch (132), Sam Connelly (152), Odin MIller (170), Colby Sulkala (195) and Colton Johnson (220) all earned wins by fall.
Nathan Paller (182) won by decision in a 6-2 score.
King Philip 51, Mansfield 25
WRENTHAM -- King Philip toppled Mansfield at its home quad, winning five events.
King Philip had wins by fall at 106 from Brock Miner, pinning Garrett Thibault, and Colby Cloutier at 160 with a pin over Jake Tryon. Both were first-period pins.
The Warriors went on to win 195, with Ryan Greenwood winning in a 6-2 decision over Sulkala. KP also had a second-period pin at 285 from Luca Angelucci.
The Hornets had a decision win at 132 from Detch, beating KP's Griffin McCreedy 3-1. Colton Johnson (220) won in a major decision, 11-0.
Mansfield had pins at 152 from Sam Connelly, 170 from Odin Miller and 182 by Nathan Peller.