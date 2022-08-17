The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has made a move to allow high school student-athletes in the state to receive compensation off name, image and likeness (NIL) deals going forward.
The MIAA’s Board of Directors voted nearly unanimously, going 13-1-0 to approve the decision. The decision was announced on Wednesday.
“A student-athlete may profit off the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and may be represented by an attorney or sports agent, subject to their compliance with this policy,” the new MIAA rule reads. The rule is found at section 41.1.3 in the MIAA’s season handbook.
“Such permissible activities include commercial endorsements, promotional activities, social media presence, product or service advertisements and non-fungible tokens (NFT),” the rule reads.
Student-athletes will not be allowed to partner with adult-themed content, tobacco companies or alcohol companies, cannabis distributors, weapons or arms distributors, or a sportsbook entity (casino, lottery.)
Student-athletes are also unable to use their school logo, name, jersey or the MIAA’s logo should they sign an NIL deal.
Massachusetts becomes the 16th state in the United States to allow high school student-athletes to profit off their name and likeness. As of Wednesday, 10 states are considering a change. Connecticut and Maine are the only two other New England states to allow NIL deals.