NEWPORT -- John Isner has to thank Andy Murray for his success thus far at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships.
Isner won two rounds at Wimbledon, including a marathon 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4 over Murray, the two-time All England Club champion.
“I’ve won this tournament four times, that’s a lot of wins,” Isner said after a lengthy 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi Thursday in the quarterfinal round at the Hall of Fame Championships. “I’ve been in a lot of close matches out there, more times than not I’ve come out on the good side of it.”
Playing and winning tiebreakers are as much a part of Isner’s playbook as is his booming 125-mph-plus service.
During his career, Isner has played 798 tiebreakers and won 484 of them. That’s in addition to having served more aces than any other pro player in history.
“I really don’t set performance goals for myself,” Isner said against the No. 5 seed from France. “I know what it takes to get myself ready. It never ever gets old, even though I myself am old," he joked. "At 37, who knows how many more tournaments I'll be playing, how many more Newports I'll be playing. So I really do cherish these moments."
Isner is playing in his 10th Newport tournament, having won four titles, the latest James Van Alen Cups in 2017 and ’19.
Isner overcame service breaks in the seventh (with two double faults) and 11th games of the first set, forcing a tiebreaker when he broke Bonzi’s service for a second time in the 12th game.
Isner wasted a 6-3 lead in the second-set tiebreaker, losing the final four points, with Bonzi blasting two passing shots to force a third set. Isner had won a tiebreaker 8-6 in his first match Wednesday in Newport against Peter Gojowicz. Isner had to win just one tiebreaker in earning the 2017 Newport title and four en route to the 2019 title.
Isner nearly wasted a 6-1 lead in the second tiebreaker before closing out the near three-hour, 235-point match -- serving 29 aces.
Isner, now ranked No. 22 in the world, is the third-ranked American behind No. 13 Taylor Fritz and No. 17 Reilly Opelka. Other than Felix Auger-Aliassime at No. 9, no other player entered Newport with a higher world ranking than Isner in 2012 at No. 10.
Oddly enough, Isner made his pro debut in 2007 at the Hall of Fame Tournament, losing in the first round to Dick Norman in straight sets.
It was a not-so-memorable Newport debut for the 21-year-old, No. 9 world-ranked, No. 1-seeded Auger-Aliassiame
Auger-Aliassime was stunned by 29-year-old Australian Jason Kubler 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second day of a darkness-suspended match. Auger-Aliassime was leading 6-4, 3-6, 6-5 and Kubler was preparing to serve to force a tie-break before darkness set in Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., forcing a suspension of play.
Kubler held service in the 12th game of the third set in the return to the court to knot the score at 6-6 and force a tiebreaker. Auger-Aliassime saved a break point with a daring forehand winner before battling through deuce to edge in front in the 11th game. In the tiebreaker, Kubler netted four straight points, taking a 5-3 lead on Auger-Aliassime’s service and then holding his two service points to close out the match, just his fifth tour win this season.
Kubler staved off 16 Auger-Aliassime aces by winning five of six break points and taking 20 of the No. 1 seed’s second-service points.
“I’m very comfortable here given the fact that I’ve won a lot of matches here,” Isner said of his 30th match in Newport. Since his pro debut, grass courts and Newport have been synonymous with Isner’s success, as he has posted a 24-5 career mark in the lone tournament of its type in America.
“After my sophomore year (in college at the University of Georgia), I became very professional, it helped me do some good things when I turned pro,” Isner said. “Everything is pretty easy, everything is done for you and you need to take advantage of that -- you have coaches that you are not paying for, strength coaches you’re not paying for, classes that you’re not playing for if you have a scholarship. College is definitely a luxury.”
No. 4-seeded Maxime Cressy, ranked No. 25, staved off Californian Steve Johnson 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in a quarterfinal-round match. Cressy gained a service break of Johnson in the ninth game of the second set when the latter double-faulted at game point and gained another service break in the very first game of the third set.
The 6-foot-6 Cressy served up 27 aces and won 90 percent (55 for 61) of first-service points, while saving three break points to prevail.
Cressy advanced to the Newport quarterfinals last year. He is in the midst of a roller-coaster 2022 season that includes a finals appearance against Rafael Nadal at Melbourne’s ATP 250 tournament. He went on to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open before falling to Danil Medvedev in four sets. Cressy began the season with a 9-3 record, but he then lost 11 of his next 12 matches before returning in Eastbourne, where he pushed Taylor Fritz to a third-set tie-break in the championship match.
Now 7-4 on the grass at tour level, Cressy came to the net 134 times in his Wimbledon match against Auger-Aliassime, winning 71 percent (95 of 134) of those points in the 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(9), 7-6(5) victory.
“The grass is just different (than Wimbledon), it’s a whole different setting,” Isner said as players often complain of the vagaries of New England grass as compared to the more hard and compact turf at the All England Championships. “I played an incredible match against Murray."
Isner won a pair of rounds on the clay of Roland Garros at the French Open and then took a month off from the competitive calendar. “Grass is the kind of surface that it takes some time to get used to it,” Isner added, totaling 22 aces in his opening-round straight-set win.
“The most important thing is that I feel pretty rested,” Isner said, having a 15-13 record on the season, and a 472-299 overall career record since turning pro. “After the clay-court swing, I didn’t play any events -- I like to spend time at home (North Carolina). I try to gear up for this time of the year (also the U.S. Open).”
“Getting that first win is always difficult; I’ve been knocked out in the second round before having a bye a bunch of times in my career because you’re playing someone who is coming off of a win, and I haven’t played a match yet,” Isner explained. “I think I’m a hard worker, I’m very professional.
“I want to keep playing as long as I can.”