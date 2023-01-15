NORTH ATTLEBORO — Former Norton High boys lacrosse coach Ryan Izzo has officially joined North Attleboro High boys lacrosse, taking over for the recently retired Kevin Young.
The Rocketeers went 18-3 last season under Young. The move for Izzo, a Walpole High alumnus and North Attleboro resident, was perfect in his eyes to move up the coaching ranks and join the Rocketeers.
“I live in North Attleboro, my brother does too and has a kid in eighth grade. The knowledge and know-it all-behind the scenes in North has been there. I knew Kevin had been thinking about retiring, but wasn’t sure. ... He wanted to leave it in good hands, and one thing led to another and it worked out. He was looking to retire, and I was looking for exactly this. It’s exactly what I’m looking for where I can be here for a good tenure and establish myself.”
Izzo said the previous position was one he enjoyed, helping Norton establish a young lacrosse program that started in 2016. The move to North Attleboro is one that lined up with his goals as a coach, which was to work with an established program that regularly competes at a high level.
“It was a young program that had started in 2016. It was more of teaching the game and establishing in the town, and it was great to get my feet wet, but I knew I was looking for something more. More of an established (program), more of a background that’s been around for a decade-plus and a tenure of kids who are willing to stay in the town and not go off to private schools.”
Izzo said he’s ready for the challenge the Hockomock League brings, aiming to bring a blue-collar mentality into the spring season. The Rocketeers lost 11 seniors from a year ago and were crowned Davenport Division champions.
“It can go both ways. You want that challenge. ... That’s what I’m all about, head down and blue-collar attitude,” Izzo said. “In regards to stepping into shoes, I couldn’t be more excited. I love a challenge. ... Coming from Walpole, I was so lucky to have great schedules and opponents where it made me not so sensitive to losing and having a great game.”
The former Major League Lacrosse player won’t bring radical changes in with his system, and will bring a simplified game where the players adapt to the flow of the game.
“As much as I can transition my playing experiences into my coaching, I try to do that as much as I can,” Izzo said. “My biggest thing is not trying to change much. The game can be pretty simple. My philosophy, and I did it with Norton, was to keep it simple. We have a couple sets, but as long as the guys are playing together, reading and reacting ... that’s what I’m going to focus on in preseason. Just go out and play.”