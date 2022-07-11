NEWPORT, R.I. — Steve Johnson debunked the Stefan Kozlov myth.
The veteran American tennis pro, the No. 95 ranked Johnson suffered back-to-back losses (in straight sets) to Kozlov during consecutive weeks in the round of 16 at Delray Beach, Florida and in the qualifying round at Acapulco.
The No. 104 ranked, 24-year old Kozlov, a native of Macedonia who now calls Pembroke Pines, Fl. as his home, had beaten Johnson in three of four previous meetings – a third of his nine ATP career tournament wins.
Johnson not only battled through Kozlov, but also the swirling, gusting winds on Centre Court at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Monday to prevail 7-5, 6-3, in a not-so-pretty 148-point, two-hour, one-minute marathon.
Johnson, the 2018 Hall of Fame champion, had a 6-0 edge in service aces, while Kozlov double-faulted eight times.
Johnson was successful on just 56 percent of his first serves (37-for-66), but won 31 of those points, while saving four break points.
Johnson had beaten Kozlov in their latest duel, 6-0, 6-0 in the qualifying round last month at the Queens Club grass court tournament in London prior to Wimbledon. Oddly enough, Kozlov made his ATP tour career debut in Newport as a 15-year old playing (and losing) in the first qualifying round.
“It’s one of those things, where it’s the luck of the draw, we just happen to be near one another,” Johnson said of his fourth career meeting with Kozlov this season.
“He plays a very awkward, tricky style of game,” Johnson said of Kozlov. “I’m glad that I hunkered down and stayed to the game plan. A lot of balls that you think are there to hit are not there because of the winds. The overall conditions, being a bit swirly, when it’s changing like that it’s hard to get a read on it.
Johnson bolted ahead 3-0 in the first set with a service break in the second game, only to become eventually deadlocked at 3-3 with Kozlov when he had his service broken in the fifth game.
“My career, I’m being more practical about it now,” the 32-year old Johnson, one of only a dozen or so players in their 30’s among the top 100 players on the ATP Tour. “My play was decent when it needed to be decent,” Johnson said of many an erratic service or hit followed by a winner. “It was average when it needed to be better. There were stretches there at the middle of both sets where I didn’t like the way that I was playing and executing.”
Johnson went on to save two break points in holding service in the seventh game of the first set. Johnson then broke Kozlov’s service for a second time, in the final 12th game with two big forehand swings and an overhead volley for set point.
In the second set, Johnson went ahead at 3-2, holding service at love in the fifth game. He lost just one point in holding service again in the seventh game for a 4-3 lead and then took a 5-3 edge when Kozlov double-faulted on break point in the eighth game. Johnson closed out the match by holding service at love in the ninth game.
He has fashioned an 8-8 record thus far, winning two rounds at Wimbledon before losing in straight sets in the third round to Great Britain’s Cam Norrie. He was a finalist in the Sarasota, Fl. Challenger Tournament in April.
Johnson had a storied collegiate career at USC, being a member of four (2009-12) team titles and the NCAA singles title. Johnson was the top-ranked American on the ATP Tour in 2016 and is currently one of 14 Americans in the top 100.
“I can sit back and see the stresses that I had at the beginning of my career, the middle of my career and now not saying the end of my career, but the second half – there’s no doubt about that,” Johnson added. “I’m enjoying it more, the experience of it all. It’s not everybody’s life, we’re grateful – I’ve played 10 Wimbledons. I’m in the double digits of all the (Grand) Slams, it’s pretty special. It’s memories that I will have forever.”
In other matches, in a battle of Aussies, No. 102 Jason Kubler upset No. 79 Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3, winning 79 percent (22-for-28) of his first service points and No. 91 Peter Gojowczyk of German survived eight double faults by winning six of eight break points for a 7-5, 6-4 win over France’s Ugo Humbert.
“It’s a great venue, I’ve always enjoyed my experience here – at the end of the day, I did all right executing.” Johnson was making his eighth Newport appearance. “I enjoy, it’s the week after the (grass court Wimbledon) Grand Slam, the stress. You come here and it’s such an easy low-pace event – I can walk to the courts, I can walk to dinner. I’m not going to get into a car for a week, which is great. It’s an interesting dynamic. It’s a venue that I think that I can do well.”