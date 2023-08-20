NORTON — For just one hole in the AAGA City Open, Patrick Joyce had to be perfect at his home course, Norton Country Club, on Sunday.
And for his second go-around on the 18th, Joyce was as good as could be to take the City Open in a one-hole playoff over Brandon Goold.
After a round that saw Joyce open with a par, then drop a stroke due to a bogey, he was in the mix but never on top of the leaderboard throughout the day. He was comfortably sitting in third through fifth, awaiting a slip-up from the leaders.
A birdie on the fifth gained his lost stroke back, but he bogeyed the seventh to again gain one. A birdie on the par-3 12th hole brought him back even, good for third at the time.
The birdie was the start of a sequence where he went birdie-bogey-birdie through the 12th through 14th holes, a slight bump that proved favorable to keep him even. On the 18th, in front of a growing gallery, Joyce sunk a 15-foot par put to keep himself even for the round and at 3-over par total.
But as the leaders of Ethan Sullivan and Goold neared the final hole, Joyce wasn’t in the mix to win just yet. In fact, he wasn’t entirely sure what was going on with the duo of Sullivan and Goold in the group behind him.
“I looked at (the score) on the 10th tee and I was at four (over) and they were even. I knew I was going to be in the hunt with a good back nine. ... I got in and it was a ‘Where do we stand?’ That made it nice, less pressure not going on out there.”
It wasn’t until a double-bogey from Sullivan, the leader by a stroke, where things became interesting. Sullivan lost his ball off the tee on 18, had to drop, and finished the hole a stroke off his counterpart, Goold — who had scored a par to hold advantage and force a playoff with Joyce.
Earning the playoff, Joyce won the draw to tee off first, proceeding to strike a ball that rolled through the fairway and into the rough. Goold’s ball hugged the tree line, nearly falling out of play, but was playable. Goold was able to make a save, but found himself on the green on his third shot.
With a considerably more favorable second shot, Joyce flushed the ball just short of the green, catching a bounce and a roll that saw his ball go onto the fringe of the green, where he was able to make a two-putt and seal the win.
“It’s funny being comfortable here, as I have been for a long time,” Joyce said. “Get to 18, get it anywhere out there, and then try to knock it close. I wanted to make three, but four was enough. It was fun.”
The win on his home course was well-received with not only his family following him much of the round, but other club members and friends following before the celebration ensued.
“All the respect to (Goold). It was a lot of fun, he played great, but I just inched him out at the end,” Joyce said.
The City Open win is Joyce’s first of his young golf career. A year prior, he finished seventh after making the tournament through the qualifier. It was his third appearance in the City Open, the first coming in 2012.
Ethan Sullivan held serve with Goold much of the day, but his 18th hole sank a chance to take home the trophy. He had two bogeys on the front nine, doing so on the second and fourth, but took a stroke back with a birdie on the 10th. He also had bogeys on the 13th and 15th to finish third overall.
Goold placed second with a 3-over par day, starting the day birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey though the first four holes. He had back-to-back double-bogeys on the 11th and 12th after scoring a birdie on 10, but followed the poor run with back-to-back birdies. He had a bogey on the 16th to give Sullivan the lead at that time.
In fourth, Kolby Simmons returned to the City Open and finished fourth for the second straight year. The 2018 champion went 4-over in the final round, finishing 7-over in total. He carded five bogeys in the round, three birdies and a double-bogey.
Jared Winiarz for the fifth time placed inside the top-10 at the City Open with a fifth-place finish at 10-over. He was 4-over on Sunday, recording five bogeys, three birdies and a double-bogey.
Bill White finished sixth at 13-over, scoring 5-over on the day. It’s White’s 15th top-10 finish after taking third last year. He had five bogeys, four birdies and two double-bogeys.
Derek Johnson, Peter Mulkerrins and Daniel Bukoff tied for seventh at 14-over. Johnson scored 7-over on the day, recording five bogeys with one double. Mulkerrins scored seven bogeys and a lone birdie and Bukoff had seven bogeys with two doubles.
Tied for 10th place were Brian Kronmiller and Chad Bearce, both at 15-over-par. Kronmiller turned in five bogeys, three birdies and one double-bogey and Bearce scored three bogeys, two birdies and two doubles.