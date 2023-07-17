PLAINVILLE -- The 2023 AAGA Junior Championship at Heather Hill Country Club was a tight race up front, but North Attleboro's Tyson Laviano took home the 15-and-over title with a round of 70 across 18 holes on Monday.
Laviano's 70 was the leading score for not just the pack of 24, but for the Rocketeers as a team -- taking the High School Shootout as well with a team score of 232. Ishan Kohli (80), Caiden Alberigo (82) and Ryan Backner (99) all helped score for the winning team, with Backner's 99 as the fourth scorer acting as the winning score to narrowly beat Bishop Feehan's team by two collective strokes.
Already exempt from the City Open Qualifier on July 28, Laviano will now be joined by his teammates at the City Open, who have now earned an exemption, which starts on August 17.
"It's awesome. These guys, they're all good, and to get them into the Attleboro Open, we're playing some good rounds and it's good for the team. It's a good confidence-builder," Laviano said. "Just to be with them and be able to play with them, you can't ask for more."
Laviano was perfect nearly all day, scoring a 1-under par through the front nine holes. On the back nine, which was played on Heather Hill's middle course, he was 1-over par to close out the round.
Originally not expected to play, Laviano had his intentions on playing the U.S. Amateur qualifier, but the tournament was moved to Tuesday. With a chance to play in the AAGA Junior Championship, Laviano arrived on short notice to lead his Rocketeer teammates.
"I actually wasn't supposed to play today. I was supposed to play (in the U.S. Open qualifier) but it got moved, so I had like 40 minutes before my tee time and got here," Laviano said. "My dad woke me up at like 7:20 a.m. and asked, 'Do you want to play in this, your tournament got cancelled.' I texted (my teammates) saying I'd play today, putted for like 15 minutes, and then headed to the first tee."
The mindset for attacking pins at Heather Hill on Monday for Laviano was to just keep it close and play toward the middle. Laviano noted the short holes allowed him to get it close on his approach shots, making for an easier time on the greens.
"Just getting the driver in play. Most of the holes are short, so take some wedges and put them close," Laviano said. "It was really just putting it close and making putts, that's what it always about. With the wedges you can get aggressive, but they're small greens. You just play in the middle and usually you can get a good look at it."
His score narrowly beat defending champion Chad Correia of Bishop Feehan, who shot a 71. Correia had three bogeys on the front nine, but caught fire with three birdies through the back nine -- including one on 18 to end his day. In third was King Philip's Ethan Sullivan, who shot a 73, playing even-par through the front nine before a double bogey on No. 15 put him just off the leaders.
Feehan's team of 234 fell just short of the High School Shootout title. King Philip as a unit scored 265, placing third.
Placing third with a score of 76 was Zachary Georgantas, and tied for fourth with a 77 were Brendan Vokey and Ryan Wood. Winning the 15-and-under nine-hole division was 13-year-old Maxx Zides with a round of 36.