The American Legion baseball season is in full swing across Massachusetts, with four area teams playing through the summer in hopes of making the American Legion World Series.
Foxboro (Post 93), South Attleboro (Post 312) and North Attleboro (Post 49) all kicked off seasons in mid-late June, ahead of this weekend. Norton (Post 222) also has seen its season get underway.
For Post 93, the season is one of rebuilding after not hitting the field since 2019. Manager Dan Harrington says it's about getting back into the swing of things, building the culture back up and starting with young talent in hopes of keeping them in the system for a few years. Foxboro's team consists of athletes from Foxboro High, Bishop Feehan High, Plainville High and King Philip Regional.
"I have a really young team. I must have the youngest team probably of anyone in the state," Harrington said. "We have one 19-year-old, four seniors (in high school), two juniors, two sophomores and seven freshmen. At all times, based on numbers, we have freshmen starting. ... We have our work cut out for us, but we're battling and grinding.
"My goal is to hopefully take this team with two sophomores and seven freshmen and reestablish the program, build off of it and gain more interest. ... This year is about reestablishing the program to what Post 93 used to be," Harrington said. "... They understand there may be days where we're a little overmatched, but (they know) to keep bringing the competitive nature and keep positive and build off the good things."
On "getting the band back together," Harrington said it would be a challenge, especially with the team falling into a tough District 6 that pulls from some of the top teams in the area, including Franklin.
"It was a challenging effort to get it going," Harrington said. "We knew going in it would be a big challenge. We play in District 6, which has some of the most competitive baseball towns in the state. Some powerhouse baseball teams, so we initially knew it would be a challenge."
The transition to legion with kids from several different high school programs also poses a challenge, noted Harrington.
"That in itself is a challenge," Harrington said. "Learning how we all play together, who plays where and who has more versatility versus who's an outfielder only. ... The players, they play with confidence and all play like they belong. Getting the roster together was a bigger challenge than putting them out there having confidence in them."
Post 312 pulls from three schools -- Bishop Feehan High, North Attleboro High and Attleboro High, with manager Gary Middleton head building a program that caters to the players' best abilities. A pitching-heavy group, Middleton also has the flexibility of dual-position players.
"We're usually a pretty good team," Middleton said. "(The strategy) it's towards the players. Anything they can do to help generate our coaching style. We have a lot of pitchers that can play dual positions. ... We probably have 12 on the roster out of the 18 that can pitch."
The depth for pitching has been a surplus for the team, which played four games in a row last week.
"They're not all necessarily starters, some are relievers and can do an inning or two here or there. It's definitely a good thing to have. The more pitching you can have, the better. ... We don't really rely on anyone. In this league, you really can't."
When it comes to the batting order, Middleton said there's no set lineup each time out. A healthy rotation of the roster is key for the team, and the chemistry built among the players has also been critical. Players from the three source schools have either played with or against one another at least once in their baseball careers, either at the high school level or as far back as Little League. Everybody eats for Post 312, with all getting involved without issue.
"We do try to work everybody in," Middleton said. "(The chemistry) has been very good this year. They pull for each other. We don't have cliques or stuff line that ... they're used to playing together."
With still plenty of ball left to be played, Middletown said the goal is the same for everyone else in a long, lengthy postseason run.
"Our goal is to make the state tournament," Middletown said. "The goal is (also) Nationals, but that's a tough road. "
On the other side of Attleboro sits Post 49, one of the more successful teams in recent years under the leadership of manager John Pardum. Post 49 also has had no issue with building the chemistry, picking up from where it left off a year prior after falling in the District 9 final. Just like Post 312, a postseason run is where their eyes are set.
"Our ultimate goal is to make the states, which means winning District 9," Pardum said. "We never have the expectations to go undefeated or anything like that, but the first goal is to make the playoffs. Second is win the Districts and get as far as we can."
Post 49 turned over "over half their team," said Pardum. With the team sitting over .500 as of late last week (5-3 as of Thursday), Pardum said pitching and defense have been part of their identity. Players pulled from Bishop Feehan, North Attleboro, Attleboro and Seekonk have helped build a roster of 18.
"So far we are strong pitching and defense," Pardum said. "The hitting, as kids get more used to with wood bats ... it's a little bit of adjustment. I'm expecting us to start hitting a little bit ... typically we're looking for pitching first. ... Everyone on this team can play."
"I have all the confidence in the world. Obviously each year is a new group of kids, but I think we've returned seven or eight from last year. That's the backbone of the team. They know what they have to do."
Post 222 finds itself in a similar situation as aforementioned Post 93, returning to the field for the first time since 2019. Post 222's team, comprised of a handful of Attleboro and Taunton kids, is mostly Norton High players, which plays into a positive for manager Keith Williams.
Williams was a volunteer assistant for the Lancers this past spring. After a disappointing season, it's about bringing the confidence up and going out with a bang in the final season of baseball for some.
"I wasn't sure what we were going to get with guys coming back," Williams said. Post 222 is currently 4-4, and comes out to a well-balanced team with a handful of pitcher-only players. "I've got to work with these guys through the high school season. We had a tough year ... my pitch to them was that it's their last shot of playing baseball. One last summer to improve off of a disappointing high school season. The ones that underperformed in high school, they're motivated and want to be better."
Bouncing back together is key, Williams said. With a determined Norton group are some Taunton kids and Attleboro players, the latter of whom were cut from their area legion team.
"The together part is a big thing, I think," Williams said. "All these guys, they play together. It's a team aspect, proving that they're better than they were in high school, and let's go show other towns that we can be better, and let's do it together."
Williams also pointed to several college freshmen on the roster who have a final year of eligibility and will play key roles on the team this summer. Expectations for Post 222 this season, while obviously being high, are to go out and perform a little better each day while also keeping it loose.