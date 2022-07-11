CONCORD — The 114th Massachusetts Amateur Championship kicked off early Monday morning at Concord Country Club with amateur golfers from all over Massachusetts vying for the title.
In the mix, teeing off at 8:20 a.m. from hole No. 10, was Norton County Club’s Jared Winiarz and Norfolk Golf Course’s Dan Howard. Teeing off later in the day at 1:10 p.m. was Thor Van Vaerenewyk of Heather Hill County Club.
The day for Winiarz and Howard was one to improve upon. Despite the two feeling good, and hitting the ball well off the tee box, both struggled with finishing once it game to the green. Winiarz’s day saw him have multi-putt holes across both the back and front nine.
“That’s usually how it always is for me,” Winiarz said. “I’ll try to be patient all day, around the hole, and then one will fall and the confidence will pick up and I start making more. Just today, it felt like every time I would make one and then I’d have a 5-footer for par on the next hole and put unneeded pressure on myself. I think I had four three putts today. (The green) just ate me alive.”
Winiarz closed the day at a 6-over par 76. He was in good range of breaking even after two birdies cut down a four bogey first nine holes, but a bogey on hole No. 2 and No. 4 put him at +4 entering the final holes.
A double bogey on No. 8 where his drive went left and into an unplayable area set him back further. A re-drive of the hole had Winiarz in a great position, but a short chip and a two putt gave him a double bogey ahead of the final hole of the day.
Lessons learned from Monday is simple. Make the putts, stay in play and be aggressive.
“I’ve got to putt. I’ve got to putt better,” Winiarz said. “I’m definitely going to have the same approach as I did today. I really only had one bad swing on No. 8. Everything else, it was in play all day and I was hitting good shots. ... Really if I can hit greens, try to two putt, one of them is going to fall. I’ve got to be more aggressive.”
Howard’s day was a little rougher, with bogeys on No. 13 and No. 15 and double bogeys on No. 14 and No. 16. A birdie to open the front nine had him in shape to gain ground, but a double on No. 2 and bogeys on No. 4 and No. 7 closed his day at an 11-over 81. Jack Walter (Woodland Golf Club), the third in the group, finished with 6-over par score.
Thor’s afternoon was a struggle, battling through all 18 holes to a 20-over par to sit tied for 139th through the first day, breaking par on only five holes.
Tomorrow’s cut will sit at the top-32 golfers. Those tied for 32nd will enter a playoff for the final spot for a chance to play in match play through the rest of the week. After the first round the projected cut is around 3-over par or 3-over par.