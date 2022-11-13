Missy Traversi, Beverly “Kris” Helton and Lori Letendre were formally inducted into the New Agenda-Northeast Hall of Fame last Sunday.
The trio with local ties were selected due to their involvement with women’s sports in the New England region.
Traversi, a Bishop Feehan High graduate and former Attleboro High girls basketball coach, currently is the head coach of the Army-West Point women’s basketball program. After other stops at Dover-Sherborn, Harvard University, Wheelock College and Adelphi University, she has helped train and influence the development of hundreds of athletes. She led the MT Elite Basketball training program, and during her coaching career with schools led teams to two Division II tournaments, two NE10 division championships and an NE10 tournament title with Adelphi. At Army, her team led the Patriot League in offensive rebounding and rebounds per game.
Traversi during her playing days was a three-sport athlete at Bishop Feehan and went on to win three league championships, along with two NCAA berths, at the University of Maine as a point guard.
Helton is a major part in the New England tennis scene. With a PhD in industrial engineering and experience as a biochemist, Helton’s work as an international tennis umpire is known throughout the region. She is an official female ambassador for the US in the International Tennis Federation and has devised a program of professional development for athletic trainers. A highly decorated official, Helton hails from Foxboro.
Letendre is a staple in Mansfield High softball and is a passionate and hard-working head coach who has transformed Mansfield softball over the last nine years, as her squads qualified for the state tournament eight times since she took over. Letendre’s Hornets made the Round of 16 last spring. On top of her work with Mansfield, she is a dedicated servant to the Mass Drifters Club, working in coaching and leadership roles. She held similar roles with Mansfield Youth Softball and the Mansfield Girls Softball Association.
Lentendre in her playing days was a major face in Clark University athletics, starting for four years as Clark’s catcher while also playing goalkeeper for the field hockey program. Letendre earned team, university, league, regional and national honors over her years, and she was also a multi-sport athlete at Amherst Regional.