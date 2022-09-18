NORTON — The 10th annual '24 Hours of Gold' by the Michel Golf Fund concluded on Saturday, raising over $27,000 to help support the local area's golf scene.
The first group teed off at noon on Friday and play was wrapped up at noon Saturday, with teams of golfers alternating for two six hour shifts at The Links at Mass Golf.
The high school golf teams from Bishop Feehan, Attleboro and North Attleboro combined for over 400 holes of golf, playing non-stop through the night with glow-in-the-dark balls. Bishop Feehan, with forner PGA Tour golfer Jim Renner on its team, won the gross score while North Attleboro won the net score.
Event organizer Mike Michel said the day was a success all around.
"It was absolutely perfect weather We ended up playing 432 holes combined," Michel said. "The guys loved it. They said it was awesome. We ended up raising a little over $27,000 in six days. A huge thank you to those who played, having a group out there, it made it that much more special."
With golfers only playing six hours per shift, some golfers hung around a little bit after finishing before heading home to reset and restart a few hours later. Michel was one of the golfers who took advantage of the break, going home following his 6 p.m.-to0midnight round after making sure things were set up for the early hours of the morning.
"Most of the guys, when their six hours shift was over they'd hang out for an hour or so and get home," Michel said. "When I got done at midnight, I hung out until around 1 a.m. making sure everyone was all set and how to (use the glow in the dark golf balls.) I got back and played from six to noon."
Playing in the dark was new to some golfers, particularly the ones who hadn't participated in the event before. A whole new experience left some
Michel said some of the players saw the event on Facebook in prior years before actually getting a chance to play in the dark his year.
"All the guys would hit a ball and go 'Wow, how cool is this? We're actually out here in the pitch dark,'' Michel said.
Following the conclusion of play, former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Logan Mankins made an appearance for autographs and photos with kids and attendees. Burgers and hot dogs were also given to those in attendance, along with free golf vouchers and raffle tickets for prizes.
"It was just great," Michel said. "It was cool, the team concept, and it was great to get a lot of people involved."
