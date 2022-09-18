2022-09-19-tsc-spt-24-hours-golf

The '24 Hours of Golf' fund-raising even was held Friday and Saturday at The Links at Mass Golf in Norton. Participating golfers included John Lallier, Jim Renner, Jake McKinnon, Kevan Higgins, Mike Michel, Ryan Donahue, Justin Ciombor and Kris Carrier.

 Submitted photo

NORTON — The 10th annual '24 Hours of Gold' by the Michel Golf Fund concluded on Saturday, raising over $27,000 to help support the local area's golf scene.

The first group teed off at noon on Friday and play was wrapped up at noon Saturday, with teams of golfers alternating for two six hour shifts at The Links at Mass Golf.

