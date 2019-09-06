FOXBORO — It’s the game that should have opened the National Football League’s 100th season on Thursday night, but would have to wait until prime time on Sunday instead.
The defending six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host the only other NFL team to win six Super Bowl titles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday night in the season opener at Gillette Stadium.
Following the unveiling of the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl banner, quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick will take the field to begin season No. 20 with the franchise.
“We’ve had a great rivalry against those guys and played a lot of meaningful games,” Brady told the media earlier this week. “We played at their stadium quite a bit the last few years so it’s good to get them here. We’ve got a great home crowd that puts a lot of pressure on their offensive side of the ball to make their communication really solid. But they’re a great football team, they have a great history. One of the best defenses, still to this day, in the history of the league.”
The Steelers’ defensive line against the Patriots newly-molded offensive line will be among the biggest match-ups to watch. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt enters his third season in the NFL already having 20 career sacks and 120 combine tackles. He is among the defensive leaders with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, nose tackle Javon Hargrave and Stephon Tuitt.
“They have a very good front, they’re very disruptive,” Belichick said. “They’ve led the league in sacks the last two years — that’s pretty impressive. They’re very disruptive, they’re very good up there. They cause a lot of penalties — holding penalties and things like that — which can set the offense back, in addition to plays they make. Tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback pressures and things like that. That’s a good group.”
It will be interesting to see how the Patriots’ offense stacks up against the Steelers’ defense at the skill positions, as well. Julian Edelman was extremely limited this preseason with a broken thumb while Demaryius Thomas has been limited all week leading up to the game. Expect Edelman to play along with other receivers Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett, just to name a few.
New England put an emphasis on its running game during the end of last season to capture the Super Bowl. With a deep backfield including the much-developed Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris, the Patriots could definitely stick with the ground-and-pound scheme while relying on their defense to limit the Pittsburgh pass rush.
The New England defense will face among its toughest tests of the early going in the Steelers, although Pittsburgh looks much different without both receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell, who did not play last year’s meeting.
Both left over the offseason, but Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers still have JuJu Smith-Schuster to focus on in the passing game with James Conner and Jaylen Samuels leading the backfield. Samuels ran for 142 yards in the Steelers Week 15 win over the Patriots last year.
“He’s a good back,” Belichick said of Conner. “He’s hard to tackle, he’s a good runner. Tough. He can handle the ball out of the backfield. He’s a good, solid player.”
