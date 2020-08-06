PROVIDENCE — Normally, there would be the thump, thump, thump of a basketball bouncing off of the floor or the squeak of basketball shoes at the Ruane Center on the campus of Providence College at this time.
The future of the Friars men’s basketball program would be preparing for another season in the Big East Conference while also walking into classrooms during the day to attend summer academic sessions.
There is nothing normal these days for PC coach Ed Cooley, only the unknown — whether students, not just his basketball players — will be allowed back on campus and whether there will be a 2020-21 season or games will be played against only Big East Conference foes.
Cooley is as much a “people person” as he is a coach, which is why he is one of the most respected members of his profession nationally, often considered to be the face of Providence College.
Minus that interaction, verbally and physically in person on a day-to-day basis has been a challenge not just for Cooley, but for every coach of every sport in America in these pandemic times.
“You try to see their body language, their facial expressions when you’re talking to them individually,” said Cooley, who tries to put in some face-time on a regular daily basis with his players instead of a phone call or text message.
“I can see their eyes, to see if they’re disappointed," Cooley said. "If they’re down, you have to ask those hard questions — 'How you doing?' "
Cooley, AD Bob Driscoll and the PC administration decided not to bring the players back to campus early for summer workouts and to enroll academically in summer session courses to lighten the workload during the season.
“This has been a very unique recruiting year for our staff,” Cooley said the other day. “Recruiting is like oxygen — if you don’t recruit, you don’t live,.
Given the new pandemic-imposed parameters for recruiting, and being without spring and summer tournaments all across the country, Cooley is just waiting and hope that he can breathe some new life into a new season of Friar basketball.
“Most of the time, you’re able to evaluate your freshmen during the summer time, you’re able to see their positives, their negatives, their weaknesses, so you’re going back in your evaluations off of your recruiting,” Cooley said. “Normally, we’re really close to being done with recruiting by now, so it’s been more of a challenge as young men are looking at where do I fit, how can I fit.
“Without human connection is tough and I love people," he added. "I want to see their body language, I want them to feel our energy and our want, educating the student-athlete. I want to feel their energy. That’s been difficult via Zoom (the website plattorm).
“I’ve watched more videos. A lot of football coaches evaluate via film, where we normally evaluate in person, with all the tournaments that we’re able to see. Home visits and official visits and unofficial visits, that human connection is missing.
“What is the new norm? And what are we as the coaching staff have to adjust to the people factor, at how to engage them,?” Cooley asked.of recruiting and also engaging players on the roster when they do come back to campus. “Maybe it’s more one-on-one, social distancing, maybe re-do our lounge, we’re going to have to make some adjustments.
“We have two seniors (Nate Watson, Noah Horschler) and they’re both in the frontcourt, so we’re trying to attract two frontcourt players and another guard.. It’s who you can get that fits who you are as a program and as a coach.
“There is a little bit of risk in what we’re doing, but this is the new norm.”
The recruiting and salesmanship of an NCAA Division I program never ends and Cooley misses that one-on-one contact with prospective student-athletes, with parents, with families.
“We’re educating young men that you may never get to a college campus this year for an official visit,” Cooley said. “ I don’t want to be doom and gloom, but you see people canceling things. I don’t know how we’re going to have official visits, flying in planes, being on trains and in automobiles to get to these schools.
“Forty-one of the top 100 kids have committed to schools, that’s the highest percentage ever to commit this early. That’s because they’re afraid of losing positions with the schools that they want to attend.”
“The players are all eager to get back, they feel a little confined where they’re at, not having gyms to go to,” Cooley added. “From the visual of it, their bodies look good. We’ve talked a lot about running outside. What we’ve talked a lot about is what’s your routine? We as coaches put the players in such a routine, so that when they get home, they had to come up with a different routine. Some kids can get lazy.
“The spread of the virus, what can we do to keep them moving, to keep people as healthy as we can. I think we’re in a good space.”
While trainer Kevin White has provided virtual workouts to everyone, Cooley has true freshmen Alyn Breed and Javre Davis arriving; has a red-shirt sophomore in Jared Bynum and a trio of transfers in New Bedford’s Bryce Goodine, Ed Croswell and Horschler.
“Being profiled is something that we talk to our players about on a daily, if not weekly basis,” Cooley said of the fueled racial storm of Black Lives Matter throughout the summer. “We continue to educate, we talk to everyone about being different. I’ve been targeted in a lot of different instances, where I’ve been one of few blacks in rooms, a person of color in college, on the court, in the workplace. When it comes to color, people are defensive or don’t know what to say.
“I’m telling you as a black male, just have a conversation. You don’t have to be apologetic for being a different culture, there’s no need to apologize --- just sit down and have an open dialogue. Just help me to be in your situation.
“That’s not something that I take personally, it’s an opportunity that I take to educate, educate everyone on what it is to be different. You want to treat everyone fair and you want people to respect you as you respect them.”
Notably Cooley is one of five black head coaches among the 11 in the Big East, along with Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, New Bedford native Dave Leitao at DePaul, LaVall Jordan at Butler and Mike Anderson at St. John’s.
“We don’t talk about that enough, that is powerful,” Cooley said of the Big East member administrations making it a point to promote racial diversity on campus. “You look at the 76 or 78 high major (basketball) schools that compete at our level, 14 are men of color – five sit in the best basketball conference in the country, in my opinion. That is a loud statement for our conference.”
Cooley believes that is a positive selling point in promoting the values of a Providence College education to prospective student-athletes.
“We want players who want to be at Providence first and foremost and secondly do they fit what we’re trying to do as an organization and as a cultural team,” Cooley said of incoming transfers and freshmen, PC losing five seniors to graduation. “I like our versatility a lot, our teams are known for their versatility --- that’s something that we’re going to need to compete.
“All these kids fit the model of us being the Family of Friars. We’ll have more than enough time to prepare our group if and when -- and the question is when we can get back on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.