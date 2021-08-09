FOXBORO — For Henry Anderson, it’s pretty simple — stop the run and put pressure on the passer.
It’s pure and basic Defensive Line 101 principles for Anderson, one of the free agents summoned to bulk up the New England Patriots.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Anderson was an offseason acquisition by the Patriots, having played the previous three seasons with the AFC East Division rival New York Jets, appearing in 45 of a possible 48 games.
Anderson will be among the many new faces that New England will have on the field for its first preseason exhibition game Thursday at Gillette Stadium against Washington.
“I’m in training camp, I don’t even know what day it is,” Anderson said of the non-stop, daily whirlwind of practice, positional and film review. “I’m just trying to get comfortable with the playbook.
“I’m trying to learn the basics and the fundamentals of the defense, it’s been fun. It’s just getting comfortable with the terminology, getting a better feel for everything.”
Anderson is expecting to be a piece of the defensive stop=gap measures that New England has taken to correct a defense which ranked No. 15 overall in yards allowed (353.8 per game) and a worrisome No 26 against the run (131.4 yards per game, with a 4.5 yard per rush allowance).
“I’m trying to understand the terminology, get to where with the playbook, I don’t have to think about the play being called,” Anderson said of his introduction to the Patriot Way. “It’s when the play is called, I know exactly what to do without having to think about it.”
Anderson spent his first three NFL seasons, 2015-17, with the Colts, appearing in 29 games. Over 74 games (43 starts), Anderson has been in on 167 tackles with 11 ½ QB sacks.
“I continue to read by playbook and get more comfortable in there,” he added. “We’re here pretty much all day.
Anderson was a third round draft pick by Indianapolis in 2015 out of Stanford. He was traded to the Jets for a seventh round draft pick, but then cut by the Jets in March of 2021 after playing in all 16 games (with eight starts and a career-best 42 tackles).
“We have a hell of an offensive line that we’re working against every day, they’ve always been a tough group to play against,” Anderson said, thankful for better familiarizing himself with New England in team workouts during the pre-season. “
Anderson and the Patriots agreed to a two-year, $7-million contract, his value to the Patriots being in his rush-stuffing performances, having the third best percentage according to NFL NextGen Stats.
“Typically, you don’t do a ton of planning for pre-season games,” Anderson said, the Patriots more concerned with what the offense and defense can execute. “You kind of treat that third pre-season game like a regular game.”
The Patriots admired his versatility on the defensive line, either inside or outside. And his frame has endeared him to specialty teams, as a blocker for PAT’s and field goals.
The Patriots have had Anderson on their radar ever since Nick Caserio worked him out during a Pro Day while he was at Stanford. “I wasn’t highly-touted coming out of college and I about passed out that day, that was a lasting memory.
“They do a lot of different stuff, move guys around, put guys in different positions to succeed,” Anderson said of the Patriots’ projected 3-4 defensive package. “It’s a fun defense, guys will be kind of moving, playing to different guys’ strengths.
Anderson beefs up a revamped Patriots’ defensive line. New England brought back Deatrich Wise, Jr., Carl Davis, Chase Winovich and Lawrence Guy, while adding Matt Judon (a free agent from Baltimore) Davon Godchaux (a free agent from Miami) and Montravius Adams (a free agent from the Packers). The Patriots added another from the NFL Draft, second round pick Christian Barmore from Alabama.
“I’m trying to work on some moves that I’m not quite comfortable with,” Anderson said of training camp. “You try to figure out things, work on my pass rush and gain confidence.
“For me coming in as a new player, to get into the playbook,” Anderson said of his morning reviews and then putting into practice what he’s learned during an afternoon practice session.
“It’s really important for me now, for all of us, to really get into the details of the playbook, try to get communication down,” Anderson said.
“We got a lot of new faces here. Just communicating with each other, getting to know each other and how different guys kind of communicate on the field, I think that’s kind of the biggest part.
“I’ve admired that defense for a while,” Anderson recalled of his days with the Jets and watching Patriots game film. “A lot of smart guys that are able to handle a lot of different roles and do what they’re asked to do.
“I always felt that was a defense I would do well in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.