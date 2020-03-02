MANSFIELD — After 12 years of serving as athletic director at Mansfield High School, Joe Russo, a faculty member since 1986, is relinquishing his duties at the close of the academic year.
After 32 years of serving the students as a faculty member at Mansfield High, including 22 of those as the Hornet girls’ basketball coach, Mike Redding is stepping away from the corridors and sidelines.
And, after nearly three decades of making it happen on a daily basis for the student-athletes at Mansfield High in her behind-the-scenes role as MHS athletic department administrative assistant, Donna Harrington is taking her expertise to the MIAA.
What will Mansfield High be like without Russo, Redding and Harrington?
“Good question,” Russo said while shepherding Hornet fans into the stands and chaperoning at Taunton High School over the weekend where the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team was participating in the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional semifinals.
“It’s been a long time, but I missed some events of my daughters (Ava and Emma) with gymnastics and basketball and I just felt that it was the right time to give up basketball in that I was retiring from teaching as well,” Redding said upon returning from being honored the Mass. Football Coaches Association and Gridiron Club of Boston Coach of the Year.
Although he is leaving the court, Redding will most likely be returning for a 33rd season as the Mansfield High football coach. Likely to replace him as the Hornet girls’ basketball coach will be former MHS standout and current assistant coach Heather McPherson, one of Redding’s former players.
Redding’s Mansfield High girls’ basketball teams did not qualify for the MIAA Tournament during his first two seasons as head coach, but the Hornets were regulars in postseason play thereafter, with a streak of eight consecutive tournament appearances snapped this season after a 9-13 record.
“I’ll probably end up helping out coaching one of the girls’ MetroWest (league) teams,” said Redding, who has two daughters — 11-year-old Ava and 14-year-old Emma. “They’re both into gymnastics, play some indoor field hockey and basketball. There were games that I was hoping to get to, but I just couldn’t with my football and basketball schedules.”
During the 2019 football season, Redding guided the Hornets to 11 victories and 10 straight wins culminating with Mansfield High’s eighth MIAA Super Bowl championship at Gillette Stadium.
“Talent will win you a lot of games, but it was character and leadership that got us the Super Bowl championship,” Redding said of Hornets taking state titles this century also in 2003, 2204, 2010 and 2013.
With the Hornet football team’s nearly annual participation in the MIAA playoffs and Super Bowl game on the first weekend of December, Redding was often doing double duty between coaching on the gridiron and basketall court.
“I just kind of wished that there was a two week break there,” Redding said. “Going from football to basketball practice, going from the Super Bowl game right into the basketball season was tough. The football season is a long grind, starting back in August. It was just tough doing back-to-back seasons for so long.
“It just kind of made sense in that I was retiring from teaching, to keep it (coaching) to one sport.”
Russo succeeded Margaret Conaty as the Mansfield High athletic director after also serving as a football coach. Before that, he was the head coach at Tri-County Regional High in Franklin for six seasons, ending in 2002.
“The biggest change that we’ve seen has been the growth of girls’ sports,” Russo said. “It really started with Margaret (Conaty), she started the swimming and gymnastics programs and I added the girls’ hockey program (a co-op with Foxboro High and Oliver Ames High).
“I look at all of the opportunities for our student-athletes,” Russo added.
Bolstered by commitment from the town, School Committee and administrative staff, Mansfield High — with a student enrollment of nearly 1,300 — is one of the larger members of the Hockomock League and has consistently fielded competitive teams in every sport.
“Our numbers (of participation) have grown,” Russo said of the number of athletes participating in one or several sports throughout the academic year. “There is tremendous enthusiasm for athletics here in town and from the students. We have good numbers across the board, in all sports, of kids that participate.”
Another contributing factor to the achievements of the MHS Athletic Department has been co-existing with its Hockomock League members, a homogeneous group of principals, athletic directors and coaches who understand the common needs and goals.
“That’s the advantage of playing in the Hockomock League, there are like-minded athletic directors and coaches,” Russo said of Taunton High hosting the MIAA basketball South Sectional late rounds,
“It was like us hosting Attleboro for the basketball game,” said Russo, noting his work with AHS athletic director and basketball coach Mark Houle. “ Mark and I worked before the game on what needed to be done, the crowd etc. and our principals (Bill Runey at AHS and Mary Watkins at MHS) made sure that the kids from both schools were in the right sections with our site supervisors so that the night goes off without a hitch.”
That’s not to forget all of the bus schedules, the flooded fields and tennis courts, as well as the rescheduling of games due to inclement weather.
“That’s what’s great about the Hockomock League,” said Russo. “Everyone knows how each school is going to run things. It’s a tight-knit group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.