A lifelong dream for Attleboro High School grad Julia Strachan is coming true.
The 5-foot, 9-inch guard out of the University of North Alabama will be headed overseas to play for IK Eos Lund in Basketliga dam, the top league for women’s hoops in Sweden, the university announced this week.
After her year as a graduate student pursuing a criminal justice degree, Strachan’s interest to play professionally hadn’t diminished. Telling her coaches she wanted to take that jump helped put her on the right track to the pros.
“For kind of my whole life playing basketball I’ve had a few goals in mind, and this was one of those goals,” Strachan said. “I kind of expressed (to my coaches), if I can, I will continue if the opportunity is there. They expressed it would be probably be a good idea, and I could go overseas somewhere.”
Strachan said she signed with Flash Agency after a recommendation from her UNA coach Missy Tiber. Before she knew it, she had several opportunities on hand. Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Sweden were options, but her decision to pick Sweden felt like the right one. A family tie to the Scandinavian country, along with a little bit of experience knowing the language, made it the right choice.
“(With) my mom (Ulrica, who is a native Swede), I grew up with her speaking Swedish to me in the house,” Strachan said. “Since I was really young, I’ve lost a lot of it, but there’s some I can understand still. I’ve been trying to practice with my mom a little bit.”
Strachan is also the daughter of Michael Strachan, the former head football coach at Attleboro High School who will be taking over the head coach position at North Attleboro High this season.
Strachan’s season at North Alabama saw her shoot .446% from the field, averaging 11.8 points per game with a season high 35 against Jacksonville. Before that she was a key rotational player in Adelphi University’s success, which achieved the top ranking in NCAA Div. II under Attleboro native Missy Traversi, who coached the team for five seasons before moving to coach Army’s women’s team. Strachan credited both her college coaches in helping build her up to being a successful leader, 3-point scorer and team player across her college years.
“Just going through practices ... my coaches were fantastic and they did everything to prep me for this next level,” Strachan said. “It started honestly with playing here locally and then Coach Traversi at Adelphi taught me so much. When I finally got to Coach Tiber at UNA, they showed me how to be a leader and how to be consistent in my position. Everything we did was as a unit. Being able to work for a goal bigger than what we may have individually, that really prepped me for the next level. There’s more maturity at that level.”
With a new system to be learned, along with new coaches and new teammates, Strachan, of North Attleboro, is ready to adapt if needed for IK Eos Lund.
“I definitely agree that I’m a 3-point specialist, that was definitely my role. I’d totally be comfortable if they needed me to be doing something else,” she said. “I trust my coaching staff to have that discretion if there was something else I needed to be doing. I would absolutely be open to giving the best I can in that role.”
Expectations from Strachan, who majored in political science at Adelphi, are also wide open, noting her hard-working mindset as something that will carry over.
“I don’t have too many expectations as of right now,” Strachan said. “I might not ever be the best or most talented kid in the group, but I’ll do my best to out-work everybody or just work as hard as I can. Whatever it brings me, it brings me, I’ll be happy with whatever it may be.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.