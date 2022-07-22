A lifelong dream for Attleboro High School grad Julia Strachan is coming true.

The 5-foot, 9-inch guard out of the University of North Alabama will be headed overseas to play for IK Eos Lund in Basketliga dam, the top league for women’s hoops in Sweden, the university announced this week.

