Twice a week, he laces up his skates to play hockey with the Rhody Oldies, a cast of characters in their Medicare years and older who still profess a love for the sport.
Or, he can be found at the New England Sports Village, hunkered down in the stands watching his grandson Charlie Lehourites of Seekonk play for the combined, MIAA Tournament-bound Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk High team.
At the drop of a puck, Mal Goldenberg, 79, of Narragansett can rattle off many a treasured hockey memory, from his days growing up in Providence to the many Sunday nights spent at Rhode Island Auditorium watching the Reds skate around the chicken wire-enclosed ice surface in American Hockey League action.
Goldenberg has a hockey bag full of rink stories, which is what he devotes many an hour to as vice chairman of the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame and director of the R.I. Reds Heritage Society.
“I caught the hockey bug,” quipped Goldenberg, who never played high school or college hockey, but began tutoring his sons, Peter and Paul, in youth hockey and later at Shea High in Pawtucket.
“One of my neighbors in Providence had tickets to the Reds games, and I was there when they won the Calder Cup (the Stanley Cup of the AHL) back in the 1955-56 season,” Goldenberg recalled.
“The Hockey Hall of Fame is my passion,” he said.
The organization will announce its 2020 Class inductees and a new “virtual reality” kiosk between periods of Saturday’s Providence Bruins game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“The hockey people are the best people in the world; whatever you ask them to do, they do,” Goldenberg said, specifically citing Boston Bruins and NHL Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt and legendary Toronto Maple Leafs goalie, one-time Providence Red and NHL Hall of Famer Johnny Bower as gentlemen of the game.
A class of 16 became charter members of the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. They included New York Islanders President-GM Lou Lamoriello; former NHL coach Ron Wilson; former NHL players Curt Bennett, Bryan Berard, Keith Carney, Mathieu Schneider, Brian Lawton and Chris Terreri; U.S. Women’s Olympic team members Cammi Granato and Sara DeCosta-Hayes; legendary R.I. Red Zellio Toppazzini; and Lou Pieri, who owned the R.I. Reds and the fabled Rhode Island Auditorium on North Main Street in Providence.
The R.I. Reds Heritage Society was created to restore and preserve the fabled 51-year history of the team, from 1926-27 through 1976-77. The organization is dedicated to accomplish this by acquiring and organizing a large and loyal membership to share, foster and promote the team’s history; collecting Reds memorabilia and artifacts that represent the team’s heritage, and honoring past players, administrators and others once associated with the team.
The society has had an enrollment of more than 650 members, an incredible show of support among the hockey fraternity as the AHL franchise has been defunct for three decades.
Fans who go to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for Providence Bruins and Providence College basketball games can check out four R.I. Reds kiosks on the West Concourse.
The R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame and the R.I. Reds Heritage Society are funded by contributions from friends in the hockey community. Donations are sought to help stage the annual enshrinement ceremony, maintain the “virtual” Hall of Fame website and fund and maintain projects to develop youth hockey programs.
“I never played a hockey game until I was 30,” said Goldenberg, who competed in baseball and basketball in his younger days. He grew up on Huxley Avenue in Providence, just a ground ball, a jump shot or a slap shot away from the campus of Providence College.
While attending Hope High in Providence, he played basketball alongside such Rhode Island hoop legends as Al Santio and Jimmy Ahern. His favorite baseball player as a kid was New York Yankee great Mickey Mantle, but he also took a liking to another “golden great,” legendary Chicago Blackhawk Bobby Hull.
“He came into the league (NHL) in 1957, the ‘Golden Boy,’ the Mickey Mantle of hockey,” Goldenberg said. “And whatever old-timer team I’ve played on, I’ve always tried to wear his rookie jersey, No. 16!”
Goldenberg will proudly display that number on his Blackhawk jersey. To this day, he still maintains a strong allegiance to the Blackhawks, but NOT to the Yankees.
Goldenberg has an endless list of hockey tales. He remembers standing in line outside of the R.I. Auditorium hoping to sneak in for a Sunday night game against Willie Marshall and the Hershey Bears or Marcel Paille and the Springfield Indians.
“I’d love to get to the Reds games early so that we could go up in the rafters, smoke, have sandwiches and play cards,” Goldenberg said.
He can also rattle off a collection of “did you know’s?”
- The first official college hockey game was played in 1901 between Harvard University and Brown University. A year later, one of the first high school athletic associations, the R.I. Interscholastic League, was organized to promote the game in Rhode Island.
- Hope Street High School in Providence captured the state’s first high school title — but the games were played outdoors on frozen ponds as no hockey rinks had been erected. In fact, in 1906, 1909 and 1915 there was no state champion because the weather wasn’t cold enough for ice to form on Blackstone Pond, Mashapaug Pond, at Roger Williams Park and on wonderfully named No Bottom Pond in Providence.
- The goalie mask was created by a doctor in Providence. In 1949, a former Brown University hockey player and then doctor for Brown’s athletic teams, G. Edward Crane, received national attention when he designed a full-time plastic facemask for Don Whiston, the Bears’ sophomore goalie at the time. In a game against Princeton, a puck hit Whiston flush in the mouth, knocking his teeth into disarray. Crane not only wired Whiston’s teeth back into place, he concocted a West Point football helmet — where Brown was playing the next night — with some stainless steel wire, and Whiston was back on the ice. Prior to the 1950s, it was taboo for a goalkeeper to protect his face. It was not until 1959 that Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens first introduced a face shield in the pro ranks.
Goldenberg was taken aback recently when he waltzed into a sporting goods store for a new pair of hockey skates, only to see the prices range from $89 to $800. “But, you can’t put a Volkswagen into Ferrari or Porsche skates!” he said.
An accountant by trade, he works for the Woburn-based Receivable Management Co., a collection agency. But there is not a day in the year that Goldenberg isn’t talking hockey with someone, in person or on the phone, as he helps keep the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame and R.I. Reds Society alive.
“The only picture that I carry in my wallet to this day is that of my sons on their skates when they were about 2 years old,” Goldenberg proudly says. “You know what? Of all the games that I attended at the (R.I.) Auditorium, I never once caught a puck.”
