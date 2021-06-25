There are certain beautiful memories in life that stay with you for a lifetime. Memories seared into your brain because of how unique they are. How funny they are.
Most of mine are small things. Small things from inconsequential days, from seemingly nonessential moments in apparently insignificant places.
One of those moments happened over a bowl of pea soup.
While living in Los Angeles, I worked as an acquisitions editor for Pearson Higher Education. My job consisted of traveling to colleges and universities in my territory to develop relationships with faculty and administrators, sell textbooks and digital products and make my sales number.
The job was fine, but it was the travel that I loved. I quickly became obsessed with Los Angeles and then southern California. Then, the central coast of California.
My territory stretched from Long Beach to San Luis Obispo; a three-and-a-half-hour drive. One of the perks of the travel was exploring new cities and towns along the way. Upon reflection, I felt like I was reliving the books of Jack Kerouac or John Steinbeck.
While exploring these new cities and towns, I used restaurants and bars as my anchors. My dad was 100% Italian, which means I am 50% Italian. Being Italian means food is at the center of everything. With food being at the center of everything, the advent of the Food Network became a staple of everyday TV viewing between me, my Dad, and my brother Jesse. We would salivate over one meal after the next. We would moan over one restaurant after the next. And once we discovered the show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” our olive oil skin and San Marzano tomato sauce blood nearly exploded with excitement.
Through the eyes (and mouth) of our new best friend, host Guy Fieri, we traveled and experienced great restaurant and dive bar food across the country. It was a dream scenario for a family of mozzarella loving, prosciutto-obsessed Paesans.
I spoke with my dad one day as I prepared for a work trip up to San Luis Obispo. As I told him about where I was headed, he stopped me.
“Wait, when are you headed up?”
“Tomorrow.”
“You are planning on stopping at Pea Soup Andersen’s on your way, right?”
He had the habit of asking these sorts of questions, when they were really food suggestions. I was willing to bet he just saw Pea Soup Andersen’s on Fieri’s show over the past week.
“What is Pea Soup Andersen’s?” Way to fall into the trap, Nick.
“Oh, you GOTTA go to Pea Soup Andersen’s! It’s world famous on the 101 for it’s pea soup. I want a full report after you’ve gotten yourself a bowl.”
This was one of my favorite things about my dad. The guy was literally salivating over the phone thinking about ME having a bowl of pea soup. He loved food that much, that he could enjoy it through the stomach of even a close family member. Hell, he could enjoy it through the stomach of a TV host who didn’t know a lick about our family!
Of course, I built Pea Soup Andersen’s into my trip. I left for San Luis Obispo the next day.
I made sure my suitcase was packed with two sets of dress shirts, dress pants, white undershirts, brown dress socks and boxer briefs. It was inevitable that I would forget something, so if I had the time, I would double- and triple-check to balance my ADD. I headed out the door at around 10 in the morning, grabbed a Starbucks iced coffee, and hit the road, north on the 101 to San Luis Obispo. Depending on traffic, I would reach San Luis Obispo by about 2 p.m.. More importantly, I’d hit Pea Soup Andersen’s by about 12:30. Just in time for lunch.
To get to San Luis Obispo, the most efficient way is probably to take Route 154 right after you pass Santa Barbara. To me, Route 154 isn’t nearly as fun. It’s desert driving versus coastal driving. There isn’t much on this earth more breathtaking than driving along the 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway ... enjoying the Pacific Ocean, the unique little beach towns with beach houses on stilts. Oh, and you can’t get to Pea Soup Andersen’s if you take Route 154. That may have something to do with it.
Soon enough, I hit Buellton, Calif., — population approximately 4,800. Like many of the central coast towns located between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, not much happens in Buellton. Pea Soup Andersen’s was founded in 1924 by Anton Andersen, a Danish immigrant, and his wife, Juliett, who was born in France.
It became a landmark for weary salesmen, travelers and truck drivers on their way between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Through its selection of comfort food and its homemade pea soup recipe, it has earned a reputation as a unique attraction and valuable rest stop for those who appreciate authenticity. One of “those” was my dad. Another, is me.
I parked my 2007 Toyota Camry in the parking lot, and admired the Danish architecture of the building. It was obvious that the hotel and country store had been added on much later. I walked in the door, past the bins of candy and pea soup memorabilia, and right into the dining area. The room looked like it had come straight out of the 1970’s. At least, that’s how I remember it. There was a counter in the middle of the room, almost like one of those old school diners. I sat down at one of the stools.
The waiter arrived to provide me a menu and take my drink order. I ordered a water. I told myself I wanted to have a clear taste for the flavor of the pea soup. By the way, I can probably count on one hand how many cups or bowls of pea soup I had in my life up to that point. I haven’t had pea soup since. But I was going to enjoy this regardless of my previous experience.
It didn’t take me long to order. I got a bowl of the pea soup. The waiter quickly snatched up my menu, asking me if I wanted the “fixings” with it. I said sure, not being someone who turns down “fixings” too often. The waiter left. I sat at the counter, with no one else around. There were probably five other patrons in the restaurants on this particular day. I remember the vague sound of supermarket music being shared throughout the dining room.
As I waited for the soup, I decided to call my dad. I had to let him know where I was and what was about to be placed down before me.
“Son, how are ya!??”
“Hey, Dad. I had to call you. Just sat down at Pea Soup Andersen’s on my way up to San Luis Obispo.”
“Are ya really? What does the place look like? Gimme some details.”
“Well, Andersen is apparently a Danish name, so the exterior looks like the stereotypical Danish architecture. Inside, it looks like a big diner ... one of those diners that gets a ton of travelers along a main highway. It’s right off the 101, so I guess that makes sense. Nice little divey type joint.”
“Nice. Sounds like Pea Soup Andersen’s alright.”
Because watching a TV show is the same as visiting the place, right?
The waiter arrived with the food; a bowl of split pea soup, some bread for dipping, and a little rotating side plate that had four or five small ramekins with “fixins” in them.
“OK Dad, the food just came out. I’ll give you a call back after I eat with a rating for ya.”
“I don’t think so. Leave me on the line, I want to hear your reaction.”
My dad is a unique dude. He’s quirky. We are quirky together. I do some of the same seemingly strange, but actually loving/lovable things sometimes. But this — this was beyond the full scope of bizarre that I thought my dad was capable of. It was also another example of why I adored this man.
So, I sat at the counter, positioned the soup in front of me. I took a long look at the “fixins,” to this point I haven’t described what they were: bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped scallions, diced ham, and toasted croutons. I chose the bacon, shredded cheese, and ham and tossed them in, mixing diligently until they were fully blended with the soup.
“So? What did you decide to put in the soup? What did they give you on the side?”
“I put in diced ham, bacon and shredded cheese. They also gave me some croutons and scallions, but I left them out.”
“You GOTTA have the croutons in there! Croutons are what makes the soup, especially a pea soup.” Not sure who decided on that, but OK, Dad.
“No, no, no ... I’m sticking with the stuff I put in there.”
I scooped up some of the soup with my spoon and brought it to my mouth. Silence. I didn’t even hear him breathing on the other end of the phone (which I still held up to my ear with my one free hand).
“How is it?” he asked with anticipation.
“It’s good. About as good as you could imagine the famous split pea soup could be from Pea Soup Andersens.”
“Now that’s what I’m talking about. Well enjoy, son. Give me a call when you settle in at your hotel. Love you.”
“Sounds good. Love you, too, dad.” We hung up the phone.
I wish everyone could have one moment like that with their dad. I hope that I have moments like that with my son, who’s now almost six months old. I hope he develops a certain level of self awareness and perspective to understand how unique and fleeting those moments are. I hope he knows how much I love him. I always knew how much my dad loved me, despite some of the challenges we had together. While most memories are fleeting, this one is not. And it never will be.
