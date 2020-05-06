WRENTHAM — Samantha Robison is in rarified air as an athlete and as a scholar representing King Philip Regional High School.
Robison is captain of the KP field hockey, girls’ hockey and girls’ spring track team.
That’s not all: start with the National Honor Society and scan the list of every other notoriety of outstanding academic achievement, and Robison’s name is etched in green and gold.
It’s no surprise that Robison was accepted into the biomedical engineering program at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
And it’s no surprise that Robison was named King Philip High’s female scholar-athlete of the year.
“Sammy is a natural leader,” said KP hockey coach Ken Assad of Robison’s presence on the ice surface and in the locker room.
“Players respected her and looked up to her on and off the ice. I’m not surprised by anything that she has accomplished. I could go on all day about her.”
Being a three-sport athlete is a rarity in this day and age of specialization in sport. Baseball players play fall ball and are in the batting cages all winter. Hockey, soccer, basketball and lacrosse players work at their craft 12 months of the year, and swimmers hardly get out of the pool, save for one day a week.
Blending field hockey, hockey and track has enhanced Robison’s stature, she believes.
Robison has been a defender and defensive midfielder with the field hockey team, a forward-turned-defender with the hockey team, and a short-distance sprinter with the outdoor track team.
With the KP ice hockey team, over four seasons as a Warrior, Robison’s teams have taken 36 wins, collecting double-digit victories in three seasons along with seven ties, and qualified for the MIAA Tournament twice.
With the KP field hockey team over four season, Robison and the Warriors have earned 61 wins and nine ties, participating in the MIAA Tournament all four years, and won the Division 1 South Sectional title in 2017.
The stick skills in field hockey and ice hockey are comparable, and so too is the play development, and the transition from offense to defense. And all that running for the spring track season definitely has built Robison’s leg strength to run on the field and to skate on the ice.
Robison’s parents always emphasized the multi-discipline approach to athletics and the benefits of cross-training. In addition to instilling in her the benefit of acquiring and maintaining good study habits, it allows a balance in her academic, athletic and personal life.
The Warriors’ senior captain and defenseman has been a four-year member of the hockey team. “She’s a strong skater, a fast skater,” added Assad, alluding to Robison’s adeptness at pouncing on loose pucks in the defensive zone and creating transition.
Of course, hockey has long been in Robison’s blood, as her dad, Jeff, a product of the KP-Walpole youth hockey program, played his high school hockey at Mt. St. Charles Academy and later at Providence College, and was a fifth-round NHL Draft selection by the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.
“She was a huge asset for me in my first year as a head coach at KP,” Assad said of Robison’s dependability on the ice.
The Warriors won 10 games this season, but missed out on qualifying for the MIAA Tournament by one point. With Robison on the back line, the Warriors allowed three goals or fewer in 15 games. In the attacking zone, Robison scored three goals and got on the scoresheet with 10 assists.
“She rarely comes off the ice and rarely gets beat,” added Assad. “She’s so very reliable.
“Sammy’s speed and on-the-ice presence was huge,” added Assad of the Warrior defenseman. “She was so good at tracking down players and getting pucks away from troubled areas.
“When we faced teams with quality goal-scorers, it was Sammy whom we relied upon to keep them in check.”
The Hockomock League was to honor its Scholar-Athletes of the Year this weekend, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an honor, to let them know how proud we are of them,” King Philip Athletic Director Gary Brown said of the distinguished list of individuals.
Robison’s new-world-order day is pretty much the same as it was before mid-April: rise by 6 a.m., go out for a run, and then be engrossed in academic work, KP’s on-line curriculum, researching, and writing pretty much all day.
“My mom (Jackie) and I will drive over to Foxboro and run the back roads of Foxboro, then we’ll do some body weight exercises,” Robison said of her workouts, as she is also a 50- and 100-meter sprinter (and part of relay teams) with the KP spring track team.
It wasn’t until middle school that Robison began to play hockey in the KP-Walpole youth hockey program. And it wasn’t until her freshman year at KP that she had ever played field hockey. Her brothers, Max and Joe, an incoming freshman at KP and a middle-schooler, respectively, are also in the line of Team Robison hockey players.
Robison had played soccer as a youth during fall seasons, “but I got to a point where I didn’t think that I had a future with it,” she said of transitioning to field hockey and becoming a member of KP’s Hockomock League and South Sectional powerhouse teams.
“Definitely having hockey skills helped,” said Robison. “It kind of caught me off-guard at first because I thought that it would help me more, but the way that you flip over the stick in field hockey — that messed me up a little.”
For three seasons at KP, field hockey was Robison’s sport of choice — “By far, but when Mr. Assad became the hockey coach, I love hockey now too,” she added.
“My field-hockey shape is not quite the same as my ice-hockey shape,” said Robison. “You can do a million sprints, but running on land is not the same as skating on ice at all,” said Robison.
Robison is a bit disappointed that she has taken her last position on the field for a penalty corner in a field-hockey match, taken her last twirl on the ice at the Foxboro Sports Center for a hockey team, and ran her last race in 2019 for the Warrior track team, but not this season.
Not to mention missing out on the prom, senior class activities, and commencement.
“I thought that we would go back eventually,” Robson said of the projected return of May 4. “That kind of caught me off-guard. I thought that we would have a short season. I feel bad for the kids who play spring sports that it was their only sport, and they won’t have a chance to compete.
“I feel worse for them. I’m missing a good portion of the senior-year high-school experience. At least for myself, I did have a senior season playing hockey and having a Senior Night.”
By the time that Robison was a junior, grades, index profiles, SAT scores, and beginning the college-review process put more focus into her academic priorities. “Without even thinking about it, I began to surround myself with people who had similar academic goals and interests.”
“I began to surround myself who were people more like me, kids who were on top of their schoolwork,” said Robison.
Robison intends to continue her athletic career at WPI playing field hockey. She had considered several other high-profile colleges in New England such as MIT, Tufts, Bowdoin and Clark, among others.
In truth, Robison will never, ever forget her first day of school as a freshman at King Philip High. Coincidentally, it was her birthday too. New corridors to travel, new classmates, new teachers, and a new daily schedule as a student-athlete.
“I couldn’t go home and celebrate my birthday, I had a three-hour field-hockey practice!,” she recalled. “And I had a ton of homework. It hit me wicked hard right then that I would have to work hard constantly; I couldn’t lounge around anymore.”
