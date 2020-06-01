PAWTUCKET — Be it representing Attleboro High School or Bishop Feehan High on the baseball diamond, Stephen Deyo and Alex Richardson would not be the persons that they are without the game.
Deyo, who serves as a jack of all trades with the PawSox, usually serving as pitch clock controller, and Richardson, the PawSox' assistant director of community relations, are lost without the game of baseball.
“For some of us, being able to do some of the virtual stuff, to put that into the live streaming has been able to bring a little bit of (baseball) life back,” said Richardson, now in his third season with the club out of Assumption College. “It’s such a cool thing, it looks very realistic.
“That, and looking back at some of the memorable (PawSox) games for the website, it makes me appreciate — just not baseball, but life more,” Richardson added. “Not having the sport around, it’s more of a reality check and reassures your love for the sport.
“Once baseball comes back, people will have a whole new wave of passion for the sport.”
Mike Tamburro thinks through the nearly half decade that he has served in any number of capacities with the Pawtucket Red Sox, including club president. Recently, he stood along the first base line at McCoy Stadium with a heavy heart.
“It’s been 47 years, this is the first time that I’ve had a May night like this,” Tamburro said of the lost month of home games. The PawSox vice chairman usually would be greeting fans coming into the ballpark, making sure the concessions are stocked, the restrooms are clean and functioning and the lights will illuminate McCoy Stadium.
Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic has dimmed the lights at ballparks at every level of competition from coast to coast.
“This makes be appreciate baseball,” Tamburro said recently while looking out over the plush outfield grass and watching the scoreboard display highlights of past baseball games. “I hope that we can get to playing baseball, this is hurting everyone — the people who run the clubs, the players, the fans.”
Two members of the PawSox family contacted the virus, official scorer Bruce Guindon and PawSox radio broadcaster Josh Mauer. Otherwise, the PawSox family and PawSox manager Billy McMillon are waiting to hear the words “play ball.”
The International League season may be in jeopardy as negotiations continue between MLB owners and the Players Association over a pro-rated salary structure for players as well as the length of a season and where games might be played.
The New York Mets have already indicated that they would be releasing players from throughout the organization to reduce and eliminate costs. The Oakland A’s have already said that they would end the supplemental payment of $400 weekly to minor league players.
Even if the International League season were to be canceled without the PawSox playing a game at McCoy Stadium in 2020, there is the possibility that the club could play some or not all of its 2021 season in Pawtucket due to construction delays at its new home base of operations in Worcester.
The new WooSox stadium project is nearly two months behind schedule due to state imposed moratorium mandates on construction projects.
“That’s a lot of ground to make up,” Tamburro said, referring to PawSox owner Larry Lucchino and PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg for specifics. “We have to see how the construction goes, it stopped for seven weeks.”
“Baseball has always been there for us in times of trouble,” Steinberg said.
The PawSox have initiated several projects to keep fans involved in the game, including Dinner at the Ballpark, virtual reality games created by PawSox Productions Director Joe Jacobs and podcasts to keep the interest in the game perking.
‘I can picture in my mind Xander Boegarts right here at shortstop, Jackie Bradley in center field, many of the Boston (Red Sox) players who have played on this field,” Steinberg. “Who doesn’t remember when they fell in love with baseball.”
Deyo is a 2019 graduate from Bryant University. He finds the absence of games, even on television, to be incomprehensible.
“The fact that you flip through the channels and try to find something on TV and you’re stuck with nothing that you want to watch,” Deyo said. “I never would have said this six months ago, but I actually miss watching baseball — just sitting down for three hours.
“You can sit down with your family and friends and watch a game, I’d be totally engrossed in the game, what’s going on here with the PawSox, what’s happening in Boston. “Playing baseball and working with the PawSox, I don’t know what to do with myself anymore.”
