With a pair of MIAA state champions this fall and countless individual athletic feats, 2019 was another impressive year on the field, mat, ice and court for area high school athletic programs.
First and foremost among the highlights were the state championships for both the Mansfield High football team and the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team this fall.
In his 31st season on the football sideline, coach Mike Redding steered the champion Hornets through their entire season without a loss to a team from Massachusetts. After winning the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, Mansfield advanced past Marshfield, Hockomock rival King Philip and previously unbeaten Natick en route to claiming the Division 2 South Sectional title. Mansfield then capped its postseason run with a rout of Lincoln-Sudbury at Gillette Stadium to claim the state title.
The title tilt helped the Hornets finish the season with an 11-1 record behind Hockomock League MVP and Sun Chronicle All-Star Vinnie Holmes, who eclipsed 100 yards rushing, and a defensive secondary that tallied three interceptions in a 41-0 Super Bowl shutout win.
Redding called the Hornets “an elite team” afterwards as Mansfield lost only to Ohio power La Salle. Mansfield has now won eight MIAA Super Bowl titles in 11 appearances.
The Sun Chronicle area’s other state championship came on the pitch as the Bishop Feehan girls soccer team finished its season without a blemish at an impressive 23-0-1 under coach Phil Silva.
Bishop Feehan ran through the Division 1 South Sectional with shutouts of Marshfield and Plymouth North before an overtime win over Natick and then a Division 1 South Sectional title win over previously unbeaten King Philip Regional. It was the first-ever South Sectional title for both Silva and the Shamrock girls.
Bishop Feehan followed that up with a win over North Sectional champ Brookline in the MIAA Division 1 state semifinals and then capped its season with 3-2 victory over West Sectional champion Westfield in the Division 1 state final in Worcester in late November.
Elsewhere, back in the spring season, there were two sectional champions as the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team won the Division 2 East Sectional title while coach Wade Lizotte’s Norton High softball team claimed the Division 2 South Sectional crown.
Prior to their postseason run, coach Brittany Sherry’s Warrior girls won their eighth consecutive Hockomock League-Davenport Division title and finished their season with a 16-8 record. The Tri-Valley League champion Lancers ran through the South Sectional as the No. 5 seed in the tournament, finishing with a 19-5 record.
Last winter, a noteworthy quartet of wrestling programs each won sectional titles. Mansfield finished first in Division 1 South, North Attleboro claimed the Division 2 South crown, Norton emerged victorious in Division 3 South while Tri-County did the same in Division 3 Central.
Mansfield (Division 1) and North Attleboro (Division 2) went on to take second in the state while Foxboro (Division 3) took third in their respective MIAA state championships the following weekend.
Individual honors
Mansfield’s Jayden Curley was a key cog behind the success of the Hornets’ wrestling team as he became the second-ever Hornet to win the MIAA All-State meet prior to finishing first at the New England Wrestling Championships.
North Attleboro’s Matteuz Kudra accomplished much of the same. The 285-pound Kudra became the first Rocketeer ever to win an All-State title before capturing first overall at the New England Championships.
Bishop Feehan girls soccer standout Francesca Yanchuk was another student-athlete who put together a noteworthy 2019. Yanchuk netted 41 goals during her junior season for the state champion Shamrocks as she set the all-time scoring record at Bishop Feehan, eclipsing the previous record held by Maddie Jolin.
Former Foxboro High alumni Sophia DiCenso had a non-Warrior athletic feat of her own in 2019 as DiCenso helped the United States U-19 Women’s Lacrosse program to the World Championship in Canada over the summer. DiCenso, who bested a field of more than 500 applicants just to earn one of the final 18 roster sports, tallied eight points (seven goals, one assist) as the United States went a perfect 7-0 and outscored opponents 128 to 20.
Fellow Foxboro High Warriors Tommy Gallagher and Shayne Kerrigan each won Division 3 state crowns on the wrestling mat last winter, eclipsing 100 career wins for their careers.
Seekonk High alumni and track and field star Cammy Garabian captured her second straight New England Indoor Championship in the shot put in March. It followed Garabian’s third consecutive indoor All-State title to go along with a pair of New England championships. Garabian followed that up in the spring by winning her first outdoor New England shot put and took first in the event at All-State Meet.
Former Bishop Feehan tennis standout, Ben Simmons of North Attleboro, concluded his Shamrock career with a single-season record for wins (24) this spring. Simmons, who played four years at No. 1 singles, amassed 62 regular-season wins during his career, going 20-4 in dual matches his senior year while advancing to the semifinal round of the MIAA Singles Tennis Tournament.
King Philip Regional distance runner Mike Griffin attained All-American honors in June by capturing second place in the 2,000-meter steeplechase during the New Balance Outdoor Junior National Meet.
Griffin then made his third trip to the New Balance National spring meet and ran for the Tri-Town Track Club, posting a King Philip school-record time of 5:17.19. Griffin won the Hockomock League Cross Country this fall after winning the Hockomock League Championship Meet and MIAA Division 2 Meet in the mile run this spring before taking third place in the mile at the MIAA All-State Meet.
Honorable mentions
Most recently, Foxboro, King Philip and Seekonk each went to their football sectional semifinals this past fall, the Bishop Feehan boys soccer team went to the Division 1 South semifinals, the Norton boys soccer team concluded as the Division 3 South finalist, the King Philip girls soccer team were the Division 1 South finalists, the KP Warrior volleyball team advanced to the Division 1 Central/East title game while the Shamrock volleyball program concluded as sectional semifinalists.
During the winter, the Mansfield boys basketball team concluded its season as a Division 1 South finalist while coach Lisa Downs and the Foxboro High girls basketball team finished in the Division 2 South semifinals.
In the spring, the Attleboro baseball team finished as a Division 1 South finalist, the Bishop Feehan softball team was a Division 1 South finalist and the Mansfield baseball team qualified for the MIAA Division 1A Super Eight tournament.
Here’s to equal success in 2020!
