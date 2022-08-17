The Attleboro Area Golf Association announced its tee time for the first round and second round of this week's City Open.
The City Open kicks off on Thursday, with the first tee time slotted for 7 a.m. at Foxboro Country Club. All entrants will tee off from the Blues.
For the second round at Wentworth Hills Country Club, players will be teeing off from the gold tees. Each paring will have a different tee time from the day prior, with the first group again teeing off at 7 a.m.
To follow live online those interested will need to download the GolfGenius app. To view the leaderboard the code 22AGA will be needed for the GGID, which will provide live updates for every golfer through every round of the tournament.
Round 1 tee times
Thursday at Foxboro Country Club
7 a.m. - Rich Bracker, Joseph Oram Jr., Nick Goldman
7:10 a.m. - William Leonard, Jayson Poirier, Mike Derosier
7:20 a.m. - Eric Hunt, James Graham, Michael Matheson
7:30 a.m. - Paul Shannon, Ellis Benjamin, Ethan Johnson
7:40 a.m. - John Leonard, Darian Calverley, Kevin Foley
7:50 a.m. - Bill Colpey Jr., Kyle Potter, Dave Carvara
8 a.m. - Patrick Joyce, Jeremiah Sullivan, Nicholas Thrasher
8:10 a.m. - Jason Hoyt, David Yurek, Brendan Raymond
8:20 a.m. - Brian See, Dan Tinkham, Anthony Duva
8:30 a.m. - Geoff Burgess, Paul Murphy, Jillian Barend
8:40 a.m. - Kyle Browne, Ethan Sullivan, Tony Marchetti
8:50 a.m. - Gavin Walsh, Scott Congdon, Shawn Seybert
9 a.m. - Brian Kronmiller, Ryan McGovern, Matt Wasserman
9:10 a.m. - Scott King, Zachary White, Bill White
9:20 a.m. - Ben Sapovits, Tyson Laviano, John Kane
9:30 a.m. - Justin Guimond, Jared Winiarz, Kolby Simmons
9:40 a.m. - Joe Oram Sr., Matt Murray, Brendan McNamee
9:50 a.m. - Curtis McNeil, Jordan Weygand, William Alves
10 a.m. - Kristopher Kauber, Keith Nalbach, Thor Van Vaerenewyck
10:10 a.m. - Ryan Dow, Cody Nieratko, Scott Martino
10:20 a.m. - Steve Finocchi, Mike Finocchi, William Gaskin
10:30 a.m. - Kevin Brady, Matt Moreshead, Kyle DelSignore
10:40 a.m. - Chris Hanson, Michael Douillette, Kris Carrier
10:50 a.m. - Brad Rao, Eric Anzlovar, Kevin Wilwerth
11 a.m. - Gary Delude, Bob Beach, Neal Boyer
11:10 a.m. - Shawn Gaskin, Peter Mulkerrins, Kevin Cunniff
11:20 a.m. - Peter Gay, Chad Correia, Carol Pignato
11:30 a.m. - Kevan Higgins, Marc Forbes, Jake Gaskin
11:40 a.m. - Daniel DeYesso, Joseph O'Malley, Nicholas Calderone
11:50 a.m. - Chad Bearce, Michael Nyhan, Jim Piacentini
Noon - Roger Bousquet, Michael Philipp, Dave Turgeon
12:10 p.m. - Chad Lareau, James Dickinson, Lourenco Dasilva
12:20 p.m. - Derek Johnson, Matt Hogan, Tyler Sinacola
Round 2 tee times
Friday at Wentworth Hills Country Club
7 a.m. - Joe Oram Sr., Matt Murray, Brendan McNamee
7:10 a.m. - Curtis McNeill, Jordan Weygand, William Alves
7:20 a.m. - Kristopher Kauber, Keith Nalbach, Thor Van Vaerenewyck
7:30 a.m. - Ryan Dow, Cody Nieratko, Scott Martino
7:40 a.m. - Steve Finocchi, Mike Finocchi, William Gaskin
7:50 a.m. - Kevin Brady, Matt Moreshead, Kyle DelSignore
8 a.m. - Chris Hanson, Michael Doullette, Kris Carrier
8:10 a.m. - Brad Rao, Eric Anzlovar, Kevin Willwerth
8:20 a.m. - Gary Delude, Bob Beach, Neal Boyer
8:30 a.m. - Shawn Gaskin, Peter Mulkerrins, Kevin Cunniff
8:40 a.m. - Peter Gay, Chad Correia, Carol Pignato
8:50 a.m. - Kevan Higgins, Marc Forbes, Jake Gaskin
9 a.m. - Daniel DeYesso, Joseph O'Malley, Nicholas Calderone
9:10 a.m. - Chad Bearce, Michael Nyhan, Jim Piacentini
9:20 a.m. - Roger Bousquet, Michael Philipp, Dave Turgeon
9:30 a.m. - Chad Lareau, James Dickinson, Lourenco Dasilva
9:40 a.m. - Derek Johnson, Matt Hogan, Tyler Sinacola
9:50 a.m. - Rich Bracker, Joseph Oram Jr., Nick Goldman
10 a.m. - William Leonard, Jayson Poirier, Mike Derosier
10:10 a.m. - Eric Hunt, James Graham, Michael Matheson
10:20 a.m. - Paul Shannon, Benjamin Ellis, Ethan Johnson
10:30 a.m. - John Leonard, Darian Calberley, Evan Foley
10:40 a.m. - Bill Copley Jr., Kyle Potter, Dave Cavara
10:50 a.m. - Patrick Joyce, Jeremiah Sullivan, Nicholas Thrasher
11 a.m. - Jason Hoyt, David Yurek, Brendan Raymond
11:10 a.m. - Brian See, Dan Tinkham, Anthony Duva
11:20 a.m. - Geoff Burgess, Paul Murphy, Jillian Barend
11:30 a.m. - Kyle Browne, Ethan Sullivan, Tony Marchetti
11:40 a.m. - Gavin Walsh, Scott Congdon, Shawn Seybert
11:50 a.m. - Brian Kronmiller, Ryan McGovern, Matt Wasserman
Noon - Scott King, Zachary White, Bill White
12:10 p.m. - Ben Sapovits, Tyson Laviano, John Kane
12:2o a.m. - Justin Gulmond, Jared Winiarz, Kolby Simmons
substitutions - Tyler Sinacola has replaced Morgan McCleod in the field