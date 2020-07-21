PLAINVILLE -- Registration for the qualifying round to the Attleboro Area Golf Association's City Open will close Friday.
The 18-hole, stroke play qualifying round will be held July 31 at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville. Registration may be made at aagagolf.com. Competition will be conducted in threesomes with the first groups getting off on the respective No. 1 tees at 7 a.m.
A field of over 100 golfers are expected to participate in the competition on the North, Middle and South courses at Heather Hill. Individuals must present proof of residency in the area or indicate an affiliation with a local golf course.
The 60th annual AAGA Open will commence Aug. 20 at the Heather Hill CC on the North and Middle courses with the second round slated Aug. 21 at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville. After two days and 36 holes of competition, the low 50 scorers and ties will advance to the final two rounds of play, at Norton CC and Foxborough CC.
