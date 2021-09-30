PLAINVILLE — The two-day, 36-hole John “Buck” Renner Two-Ball Tournament, sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association gets underway Saturday at Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
The tournament is in memory of the late AAGA veteran who won the 1983 AAGA Open and whose son Jimmy Renner, who later embarked upon a professional career, is a three-time Open champion.
Groups will commence play from both the No. 1 (North course)and No. 10 tees (Middle course) at Heather. On Sunday, the pairings will start at the No. 1 tee with all groups initiating their rounds there. Tee times for Sunday will be determined by the net scores from Saturday’s round.
The Renner Tournament is a staple on the AAGA calendar, which serves as a fundraiser for the annual AAGA Scholarship Fund for deserving student-athletes from the area.
Attleboro Area Golf Association
John “Buck” Renner Memorial Golf Tournament
Saturday’s first-round pairings, Heather Hill CC, Plainville
No. 1 Tee
9 a.m. — Jim Vine-Pat Cragan, Tom Vine-Bill Vine.
9:10 — Vijay Chetty-Jamie Regan; Anthony Rotella-John Nicklas.
9:20 — James Piacentini-Tim Phinney; Jason Bosh-Rich Bracker.
9:30 — Robby Farrow-Keith Wells; Rich Fein-John Dalzell.
9:40 — Jim Devlin-Mark Blanchettel Brian Kronmiller-Mike Farrell.
9:50 — Paul Oliveira-Bob Thresher; Bob Palos-Jeremy Hennessey.
10 — Bob Beach-Gary Delude; Tyson Laviano-Dillon Harding.
10:10 — Mark Willwerth-Tim Willwerth; Bob Gay-Steve Nelson.
10:20 — Geoff Biurgess-Nick Duva; Mike Bickford-Paul Murphy.
10:30 — Kolby Simmns-Neal Boyer; Jake Gaskin-Jack Rounds.
No. 10 Tee
9 a.m. — Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa; Joe Martin-Barry Crossley.
9:10 — Hunter Tang-Cian Goulet; Ryan McGovern-Keit Nalbach.
9:20 — Anthony Manganardo-John Garty; Kyle Potter-Scott King.
9:30 — Paul Malcolm-Dave Turgeon; Joe Oram-Ned Sweeney.
9:40 — Eric Anzlovar-Brian See; Paul Kearns-Nolan Turner.
9:50 --Peter Inglese-Derek Barber; Sean McHugh-Nick Cruise.
10 — Mike Michell-Ray Lyonsl ; Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc.
10:10 — Ed Morse-Jamie Hunt; Shawn Gaskin-Bill Gaskin..
10:20 — Chris Hanson-Chad Lareau; Keith Greim-Jeremy Hall.
