NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s annual Junior Championship tournament will be staged Monday at Chemawa Golf Course.
High school-age players and those 13 and over are asked to report to the No. 1 tee at least 10 minutes prior to the start of their designated tee times in order to review course rules and general guidelines for competiton.
Players 12 years old and under will compete in a nine-hole tournament at the MGA Links Golf Course.
In addition to the competition for individual honors at the Junior Championshop at Chemawa and an exempt spot for the 2021 AAGA Open in August, a “high school challenge” tournament will be conducted.
Six area schools will be represented with Foxboro, Mansfield, King Philip, Attleboro, North Attleboro and Noton to be having representatives in the field.
In addition to the individual champion, the members of the championship “team” will also be granted an exemption into the AAGA Open.
Attleboro Area Golf Association Junior Golf Championship
Chemawa Golf Course, North Attleboro
Pairings and Tee Times
8 a.m. – Dante Felici, Ishan Kohli.
8:10 – Domenic Felici, Drew MacLeod.
8:20 –Sam Popat, Jack McPartland, Nate Ihley,
8:30 – Dillon Harding, Dan Brady, Dane Holske.
8:40 – Cian Goulet, John Kane, Leo Lombardo, Josh Lombardo.
8:50 – Tyson Laviano, Dylan Quinn, Parker Sackett, Noah Ihley.
9:00 – Ryan Dow, Pat Reardon, Matt Harbour, Erik Hansen.
9:10 – Brian See, Aidan Ryan, Mike Matheson, Jared Curran.
9:20 – Jake Gaskin, Jack Rounds, Brendan Raymond, Robert Tomasello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.