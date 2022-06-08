ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association will holds its annual AAGA Junior Clinic Saturday from 10 a.m.to noon at TPC Boston in Norton.
Entrants are encouraged to pre-register online for the free clinic at the aagagolf.com or can also register at TPC Boston Saturday from 9-10 a.m. Registration is limited to the first 100 entrants.
The clinic will allow beginner golfers to be instructed in the basics of the by several amateur and professional golfers in the greater Attleboro area. Pizza will be served following the clinic.