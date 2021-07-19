NORTH ATTLEBORO — Never has Foxboro’s Dan Brady played a better round of golf at the Chemawa Golf Course.
The Xaverian High senior carded a sizzling 3-under-par round of 66, including an eagle at No. 18, to capture first place Monday in the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Junior Championship Tournament.
“I’ve shot a 66 here before, but never have I struck the ball so well and played as good a round,” the Foxborough CC member said in not only taking home the Marc Forbes Trophy, but also gaining an exemption into the field for the 2021 AAGA Open Tournament in August.
Brady inked 14 pars onto his scorecard along with two birdies (No. 5, No. 8) and just one bogey (No. 15) in completing the 18-hole test of talent.
Brady’s eagle at No. 18, chipping in from 100 yards out, left him with a one-shot margin of victory for the Forbes Trophy over former Mansfield High Hornet and Roger Williams University freshman Brian See, who finished at 67. And right on Brady’s heels were a pair of Bishop Feehan Shamrocks, Drew Payson and Chad Correia, who both came in with 1-over-par rounds of 70.
With four players shooting 74 or better, Bishop Feehan captured the High School “Shootout” title with a team score of 213. Correia and Payson, who shared third place in the individual round with 1-over-par rounds of 70, joined with Brad Gillen and Jim Kannally for the first place finish. Buoyed by See’s runner-up round of 2-under-par 67, Mansfield High took second place with a team score of 219.
In the Junior Division (12-and-under) nine-hole competition, Dom Felici (63) nipped his brother, Dante (69), for the individual title.
When not swinging a golf club and participating in Challenge Cup Tournaments, Brady is on the ice, serving as the reserve goalie for the Xaverian High hockey team. He also helped landscape the backyard during the days of quarantine to build a putting green. “We brought in the turf and laid it down, flattened it — it’s about 12 feet by 10 feet.
“Since then, my putting has taken a big step forward,” Brady said of the hours spent amusing himself and nurturing one of his two Scottie Cameron putters to perfection.
“I play pretty much every day, I get out as much as I can,” Brady said, preparing to tee it up later in the week for the Challenge Cup series at the Agawam Hunt Club in East Providence. “I’ve played this course (Chemawa) plenty of times; my dad (Kevin, a former Xaverian High Hawk and Providence College Friar) takes me out all the time.”
“I knew my way around the course,” Brady added, the course knowledge allowing him to nudge past nine individuals who shot 75 or better during the round. “I didn’t make any mistakes around the greens that cost me bogeys.”
Moreover, Brady gets a bye into the opening day of the AAGA Tournament Aug. 19 on his home course, the Foxborough CC, having missed by two strokes on qualifying for the 2020 AAGA Open in his first bid.
See (10 pars, five birdies) finished his round with birdies at No. 15, No. 16 and No. 18 to close at under par. Payson (nine pars, four birdies) drained three frontside birdies and finished with another at No. 18. Correia (11 pars, three birdies) was 4-over-par through 12 holes and then drilled birdie putts at No. 15, No. 16 and No. 18 to finish at 1-over-par.
Brady toured the frontside of Chemawa at 2-under-par 34 with seven pars, and made birdie putts inside of eight feet at the 338-yard, par-4 No. 5 hole and at the 283-yard, par-4 No. 8 hole.
“It’s a short course and I was around the greens,” Brady said of attacking the course and playing aggressively from tee to green. Brady hit 14 greens in regulation, “Although I left some shots out there. I played here two months ago; I had chances for birdies on most holes.”
Other than a three-putt green at No. 7 for a par, Brady was on target.
“I’ve had the same two putters the last couple of years, but I’ve recycled through them,” Brady said, presenting himself with plenty of chances to add more birdies.
At the 420-yard, par-5 No. 18 hole, the No. 2-stroke hole on the course, Brady hit a strong second shot to place himself well within range of putting his third shot near the flag. He used a 58-degree wedge to lace his eagle shot into the cup.
Brady matched his career-best round of 66 at Chemawa, a number he has hit twice before during his career. “I value this, shooting a 66 in a tournament, than a round with my dad and brother,” Brady chuckled.
“My ball-striking was really good, that’s what helped me out — I didn’t really mis-hit many,” he added. “It helped that I knew the course. This is no place to worry about short-siding — just get it up and down and close to the green.
“On this course, which is tight, you have to keep your ball in play, and my driver was perfect. I had one of my best driving days ever. Knowing that I put myself in good position, I had a chance to birdie every hole.
“Realistically, I could have shot a 62, 63.”
Attleboro Area Golf Association Junior Championship Tournament
Played at the 4.950-yard, par-69 Chemawa Golf Course
Dan Brady 34-32—66
Brian See 35-32—67
Chad Correia 38-32—70
Drew Payson 34-36—70
Cian Goulet 36-35—71
Tyson Laviano 39-33—72
Brad Gillen 38-35—73
Jim Kannally 39-35—74
Aidan Ryan 40-34—74
Jake Gaskin 39-36—75
Brendan Raymond 39-37—76
Dylan Quinn 41-36—77
Jack Rounds 41-36—77
Jake McPartland 40-38—78
Cody Nieratko 40-41—81
Parker Sackett 44-38—82
John Kane 44-39—83
Dillon Harding 41-43—84
Noah Ihley 42-47—89
Gavin Walsh 45-44—89
Leo Lombardo 48-42—90
Dane Holske 49-44—93
Ishan Kohli 49-44—93
Matt Murray 51-45—96
Erik Hansen 55-45—100
Josh Lombardo 64-45—119
High School Shootout
1-Bishop Feehan (213) — Chad Correia 70, Drew Payson 70, Brad Gillen 73, Jim Kannally 74.
2-Mansfield (219) — Brian See 67, Cian Goulet 71, Cody Nieratko 81.
3-North Attleboro (231) — Tyson Laviano 72, Jake Gaskin 75, Dillon Harding 84, Ishan Kohli 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.