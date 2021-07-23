ATTLEBORO — Registration for the qualifying round to the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open will close at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The 18-hole stroke play competition will be staged July 30 at Heather Hill CC in Plainville. Individuals must belong to an area golf course, provide proof of membership and an MGA card in order to register. Registration may be made by visiting the AAGA website.
The 2021 AAGA Open, a four-day, 72-hole event, will begin Aug. 19 at Foxborough CC.
