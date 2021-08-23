PLAINVILLE — A three-hole playoff to determine the 2021 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open champion will be cablecast live on North TV’s Community Channel and streamed live on community.northtv.net.
The playoff between Bill White and Shawn Seybert will tee off at 5:30 p.m. on the first hole of Heather Hill Golf Club’s North course. White and Seybert were the leaders at 1-under-par after Saturday’s round at the Plainville course was completed. Sunday’s final round was cancelled due to Tropical Storm Henri.
North TV’s Community Channel can be found on Comcast channel 15 and Verizon channel 24 in North Attleboro and Comcast channel 11 in Plainville. Coverage will begin at 5:20 p.m.
