ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association has released its calendar of events for the 2020 season, including the 60th anniversary of the City Open in August.
The AAGA Senior Championship Tournament begins the summer competitive calendar June 8 at Chemawa Golf Course, followed by the Junior Clinic (June 20 at TPC-Boston) and the Junior Championship Tournament (July 6 at Chemawa Golf Course).
The four-day Attleboro Area Open Championship Tournament will be held Aug. 15-18 at four area courses beginning with the opening round at the Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
The AAGA Open “qualifying” tournament will be played July 31 at Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
After the first round of the AAGA Open at Heather Hill in August, the second round will be played at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville. Upon a cut to the low 50 scores and ties after 36 holes of competion, the field will take to the Norton CC for the third round of play and conclude on the final day Aug. 18 with the fourth round at Foxborough CC.
The AAGA’s fall calendar of events includes the Senior Two-Ball Tournament Sept. 21 at Chemawa Golf Course and the two-day, 36-hole annual John “Buck” Renner Memorial Tournament to benefit the AAGA Scholarship Fund Oct. 3-4 at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville.
The AAGA, in conjunction with the Attleboro Parks and Recreation Dept., will host a Youth Golf Day on May 2 at MGA Links in Norton, a free clinic for beginners.
The AAGA will co-sponsor the “24 Hours of Golf” day at MGA Links to benefit youth golf programs throughout the area and the “High School Shootout,” competition to be staged during the Junior Tournament July 6 among area teams.
