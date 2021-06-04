NORTH ATTLEBORO — More than 100 golfers will head to their designated tees Monday at 8:30 a.m. for the start of the annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Championship Tournament at the Chemawa Golf Course.
Two players in their 90’s, Joe Goyette and Mike Cosentino, will be competing in the field, which begin the 18 holes of stroke and net play with a shotgun start.
Due to the size of the field, competition will start on each one of the 18 holes at Chemawa to expedite the rounds of play.
AAGA Senior Championship
Pairings and Tee Times
Chemawa Golf Course, North Attleboro
Monday, 8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start
No. 1 – Paul Oliveira, Bobby Beach, Tom Maguire, Don Langevin.
No. 1-A – Henry Metcalf, Fred Abdelahad, Gerald Maguire, John D’Entremont.
No. 2 – Sean Green, Joe Martin, Dan Deyesso, Roger Bousquet.
No. 3 – Ned Sweeney, Dave Turgeon, Eric Potter, Paul Malcolm,
No. 3-A – David Grimes, Peter Gay, Scott Smith, Bob Donahue.
No 4 – Bruce Snyder, Jon Richardson, Trip Richardson, Ron Hamel.
No. 5 – Larry Kissell, Kevin Foley, Bill McGillis, Bryan Sweeney.
No. 5-A – Charlie Meagher, Eric Schoonmaker, John Musial, Joe Ryan.
No. 6 – Neil Summerfield, Brian Kidder, Tom Yontz, Bob Scott.
No. 7 – Mike Cosentino, Dennis Amico, Jim Carroll, Ken Reynolds.
No. 7-A – Fred Slade, Bill Darcey, David May, Paul Callahan.
No. 8 – Ken Allen, Carl Geisel, David Weeman, Mike Raposa.
No. 8-A – Peter Fontaine, Chuck Flanagan, Peter Murray, Rich LeCompte.
No. 9 – Shawn Seybert, Peter Inglese, Derek Johnson, Richard Ringler.
No. 10 – Bill McMorrow, Bill White, Scott King, Mike Keller.
No. 10-A – Jack Fitzgibbons, Bob Palos, Gary Delude, Todd Barbato.
No. 11 – John Pepcock, Fred Davis, Mike Fusi, Glenn Date.
No. 12 – Mark Mesmer, Joe Oram, Glenn MacKenzie, Rober Daigle.
No. 12-A – Dan Giatrelis, Steve Sousa, Paul Lavallee, Bryan Savosik.
No. 13 – Joe Goyette, Mark Willwerth, Parker Silva, Dan Dees.
No. 14 – Scott Page, Joe Odea, Ron Battista, Ted Soukatos.
No. 15 – Bill Parker, Gil Gomes, Chris Gunn, Lawrence Walden.
No. 15-A – Lloyd Pickett, Mike Tolivaisa, Bob Jarchow, John Nigro.
No. 16 – Paul White, Jerry Kates, Neil Finn, Dan Jones.
No. 17 – Bob Corliss, Vin Brennan, Paul Brenneman, Jerry Mooney.
No. 17-A – Steve Nelson, Bud Chatfield, Bert Bouley, Bill Clarkin.
No. 18 – Russ Franceschinni, Vijay Chetty, Jim Barry, Steve Baldassari.
