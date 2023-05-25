ATTLEBORO — Registration will close June 1 for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s 18-hole Senior Championship.
The tournament will be held June 5 at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Players may register at the AAGA website, http://www.aagagolf.com.
Pairings and tee designations will be released prior to the tournament. Players are asked to be at their designated tees at least 15 minutes prior to tee time to meet with AAGA officials to review course ground rules.