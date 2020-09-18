NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association will field its annual Senior Two-Ball Tournament Monday at Chemawa Golf Course. The 18 holes of competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Players are reminded to be at the course 15 minutes prior to the start to secure their scorecards and review course rules and MGA regulations.
AAGA Senior Two-Ball Tournament
Pairings and Tee Designations
No. 1 – Jack Fitzgibbons-Bob Palos, Bobby Beach-Paul Oliveira.
No. 1-B – Norm Bishop-Bill Clarkin, Roger Bousquet-Dan Deyesso.
No. 9 – Peter Murray-Joe Fontaine, Pete Fontaine-Gary Delude.
No. 10 – Bob Gay-Stephen Nelson, Peter Gay-Dave Grimes.
No. 10-B –Billy White-Dave Turgeon; Bud Chatfield-Neil Finn.
No. 11 – Jerry Kates-Pat Murphy; Richard Ringler-Larry Walden.
No. 12 – Mark Mesmer-Joe Mellett; Lane Lajoie-Joe Bouchard.
No. 12-B – Jim Devlin-Paul McCarey; Dan Dees-Chuck Flickenger.
No. 13 – Paul Malcolm-Dave Yurek; Kevin Foley-Bill McGillis.
No. 14 – Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa; David Weeman-Ken Allen.
No. 15 – Eric Schoonmaker-James Coulter; Neil Summerfield-Brian Kidder.
No. 15-B – Ned Sweeney-Bryan Sweemey; Joe Oram-Scott Campbell.
No. 16 – Dan Jones-Tony Anzlovar; John Musial-Joe Ryan.
No. 17 – Peter Roque-Mark Normand; Steve Quaglia-Mike Stec.
No. 17-B – Scott Page-Mike Cosentino; Steve Baldassari-Paul Callahan.
No. 18 – Dennis DiCesare-Mickey Brown; Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.