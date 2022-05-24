ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s annual Senior Championship Tournament is slated for June 8 at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro.
The 18-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Competition will be conducted in both gross and net divisions.
Individuals, 50 years of age and older, from the area and affiliated with one of the area courses, public or private, are invited to participate.
Registration will lose June 2 at 5 p.m. Information and registration is available at the AAGA website, info@AAGAgolf.com.