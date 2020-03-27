A national championship was within sight, a few 40 minutes or so in the taking.
The Adelphi University women’s basketball team had just completed its 55-minute shoot-around, the seventh of eight teams taking to the floor March 12 at the campus’ Center for Recreation and Sport.
It was a day before the quarterfinal rounds were to begin play in the NCAA Division II East Regional Tournament.
With 27 wins in tow, as well as the No. 1 seed, a top 10 national ranking and home court for the NCAA tournament, Attleboro native and Adelphi coach Missy Traversi — along with Attleboro High grad Julia Strachan and Bishop Feehan High product Emily Miccile — were poised for postseason play.
But then the NCAA, the Northeast 10 Conference and Adelphi University officials were forced to cancel the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was awful. It was devastating that we didn’t have the chance of proving ourselves at that point,” said Strachan, back home in Attleboro.
“It’s heartbreaking. I never thought that this could even be a possibility,” Traversi said of the abrupt and unexpected ending. “Our lives are insane as college coaches — to not to be on the go and now to just take a breath is a weird feeling.”
Adelphi was the No. 1 ranked team in the Northeast and was to be the No. 1 seed in, as well as the host of, the East Region in the 2020 NCAA Division II Championship.
Adelphi was entering the tournament ranked No. 8 nationally with a 27-3 overall record, the fifth best winning percentage (.895) in the country.
“I had just left practice and got a text from Coach (Traversi) to get back for a team meeting,” Strachan recalled. “We were just sitting there. ‘Did we just see that?’ We were crushed. We were first in the region, hosting the tournament and we were looking forward to moving past the first few rounds at home.”
The Panthers were one win shy of shattering the Adelphi single-season record. The team started the season at 16-0 before suffering its first loss, the second best start in school history, and later ran off an 11-game win streak. They were in the WBCA top 25 rankings every week since the first week of December.
“We felt that we could win a national championship,!” said Strachan. “Our team had made great strides this year. We only had 10 players. We all collectively bought in to be relentless and we did so well with it. We were so consistent and went so far.”
Seven other teams were slated to participate in the regional last weekend. The champion would then advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Birmingham, Ala.
“It was a sad scene,” Traversi said of the drama that unfolded on Long Island after the tournament was canceled. “All the teams had arrived and typically the day before all the teams have their practices, a one-hour slot. We’re looking at making a run for the national title.”
The tournament was to begin March 13 with four quarterfinal games. The semifinals would have been staged on Saturday with the East Regional title game slated for March 16.
Adelphi was to play No. 8 seeded Jefferson University (Pa.), the two-time CACC Tournament champions, in the first round.
The winner was to meet the winner of the quarterfinal round game between No. 4 University of Sciences (Pa.) and No. 5 Molloy College (N.Y.). Also in the field were No. 2 seed Stonehill College, Daemen College (N.Y.), St. Anselm’s and LeMoyne College (N.Y.).
The Panthers were the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016-17, Traversi’s first season.
“Little did we know that the last practice would be our last time together,” said Traversi, now in her fourth season. “I went upstairs to my office and it was all over the internet. Twenty-four hours before our first game we found out.
“Everything was fine, then the NBA player (Rudy Gobert) from the Utah Jazz had just come out (testing positive). So then when that got out, we got a little bit nervous. We were literally on the court for practice and I asked one of our facilities staff members if he had heard any word.
“So we had our practice and little did we know that it would be our last practice! My heart goes out to all the student-athletes. It’s a feeling like I’ve never experienced before. We’re all trying to recover.”
Upon winning the Northeast 10 Conference Southwest Division regular-season championship, Adelphi entered the Northeast 10 Championship Tournament with a home court advantage for the first time since the 2014-15 season, only to be upset by St. Anselm’s in the title game.
Since the Panthers cracked the Top 10 of the WBCA rankings on Feb. 4, they had reeled off seven straight victories, part of the 11-game winning streak, and captured its first Northeast 10 Conference Southwest Division regular season title since the 2016-17 season.
Since divisional play was established in the Northeast 10 in the 2013-14 season, the Panthers had won a league-leading four of the seven Southwest Division regular season titles. Adelphi received a bye into the Northeast 10 Tournament quarterfinal round.
Miccile, the former Feehan Shamrock and a junior forward, finished the season averaging 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and notched five double-doubles. Miccile shot 80.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Strachan, a junior guard, ended the season averaging 8.9 points per game and shooting 79.2 percent from the foul line. Her 77 3-point field goals and 41.4 percent accuracy beyond the arc led the Notheast 10 Conference, while tying the Adelphi record for most 3-pointers (eight) in a single game, against Chestnut Hill.
The Panthers were riding an 11-game win streak into the Northeast 10 title game against St. Anselm’s, but were out-scored 20-9 in the fourth quarter, shot just 3-for-21 from 3-point range and were out-rebounded 37-18.
“Our trainer got the call (Thursday) and we got the news that the tournament was on hold,” Strachan said of the Division II East Regional. “I had gone out to get something to eat and was coming back to hang out with my team. It was a big advantage to be at home, too, not having to pack your bags, the whole routine, not having to be disrupted.
“We felt so bad for our seniors. Our team in terms of personnel had changed so drastically over the last two years — a lot of people have come and gone.”
Strachan, Miccile and other Adelphi students are now continuing academic studies online.
“They’re still trying to get their stuff covered with virtual classrooms,” said Traversi. “There are so many issues now — all the dorming, the parents want the money back, which is understandable, and the meal money.”
Not to mention the distribution of funds from the NCAA Tournament to participating schools.
“I cannot do anything right now,” Traversi said, referring to restrictions that have been put in place. “No clinics, no recruiting, no (meeting) student-athletes. There’s nothing, zero.”
Traversi became Adelphi’s 11th head coach in 2016. In her first season on Long Island, she guided the Panthers to the program’s second Northeast 10 Championship as well as the Northeast 10 Southwest Division regular season title. Ranked No. 1 in the East Region, the Panthers hosted the NCAA Division II East Region Championship, and were ranked as high as No. 8 in Division II poll.
Traversi had previously served as the head coach at Division III Wheelock College in Boston. In two years, she led a program turnaround, posting the most wins in school history in 2014-15 before shattering that mark with an 18-7 record in 2015-16.
Prior to Wheelock, Traversi served as the head coach at Dover-Sherborn High School (2008-10), one season as an assistant coach for the Harvard Crimson (2010-11) and three years as the head coach at Attleboro High School (2011-14) — twice being named the Sun Chronicle Coach of the Year.
Traversi first began to delve into coaching at the collegiate level, while at Harvard, providing support in all aspects of recruiting, scouting reports and skill development.
“All of the teams, the student-athletes come here to play in the regional tournament, for the chance for a national title,” she said. “They’re excited and then they’re told to turn around and go home.”
The 2019-20 Adelphi women’s basketball program was built for a championship.
“Little did we know that it would be our last time together,” Traversi said of having the gym doors locked.
“In my first year at Adelphi we brought in a bunch of new kids, a lot of freshmen and transfers, and over the last two years we’ve built this program up,” she continued. “I felt good about this season before it began. We had returners with starting experience — they had gone through the trenches with me over the last couple of years.
“We’ve matured a lot in terms of our skill set, our offense and our defense was going to be sharper. Everything was just going to be fine-tuned and they came back in the best shape of their lives. It was our conditioning, the way that we were able to get up and down (the court). We pressed for 40 minutes, we transitioned well, we shot the ball well. It was fun to coach, it was fun to watch.
“I’m grateful for the run that we had. They put themselves back on the national stage and deserved at least a final run.
“I was confident with the product that we had put together — talented shooters, slashers, post players. We had every piece to the puzzle, we just didn’t get our shot.”
