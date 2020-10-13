FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has sat in front of his computer screen more hours than he would care this season.
The New England Patriots coach would prefer to be on the practice field instead of scheming for the Denver Broncos on a computer at a distance from his assistant coaches and players.
"Every year is different and every situation’s a little bit different," Belichick said Tuesday in preparing the Patriots for their next assignment Sunday in Foxboro against the Broncos.
"We’ve had long weeks, we’ve had short weeks, we’ve had things we’ve had to adjust to in the past. This year’s adjustment, as I said, started back in the spring.
"So, all the virtual meetings, the distancing, the lack of spring and so forth, we’ve just adjusted to it the best that we can," he added. "Not saying it’s perfect, and there’s always room for improvement and we’re constantly evaluating what we’re doing to try to get the most out of it, but the players have been very cooperative. The players have also given us good feedback as to what they feel like is beneficial, what’s working for them. So, we’ve made some adjustments from that feedback, as well as just constant communication on the coaching staff.
"One coach or one group of coaches might talk about something that’s effective for them and then other groups or another position coach will try that as well and get feedback from his players and things like that.
"I think we’ve learned a lot. We’re trying to find ways to teach and communicate and operate better and as efficiently as possible. I’m not sure that we’re there yet. I don’t feel like when we walk out on the field for a game that there’s a lot of gaps in our preparation or in the team being ready to go."
The Patriots are seeking their third win of the season as they come off of an unscheduled bye week due to COVID-19 cases among the players. Although the Patriots again reported no positive tests on Tuesday, whether or not the game slated for last weekend should have been played in Foxboro has led to much conjecture.
"I think that the league did the best that they could to try to work out the schedule where everybody could play their games and there would be as little disruption as possible," Belichick said. "How that affected the teams that were involved is really a decision that they would make based on multiple factors, many of which I’m not even aware of.
"Whatever the scheduling decisions are, that’s not something that we have any control over, especially in a situation like this where you have multiple games involved in a schedule adjustment."
Belichick's concern is that being without enough actual live practice and walk-throughs in preparing the game plan for Denver might lead to some mis-communication.
"We try to be thorough in the breakdown of our plays and the fundamentals that we use on each play and communicate those to the players," Belichick said. "Some of it’s been more virtually, some of it’s been in position meetings. I’d say we’ve probably had overall more individual meetings this year than we’ve had historically in the past to try to separate and distance, but the good part of that is it allows more individual and direct communication between the coach and his players.
"The downside of that is there’s a little bit less overall communication and total understanding of everything that’s happening because you don’t hear other coaches tell the players beside you or in front of you or behind you what they’re doing and where it all kind of ties together. You rely on your position coach to do that."
Without a game for two weeks and with an ever-fluctuating practice schedule, Belichick said the players have responded in a professional fashion.
"We’ve been dealing with changes all year, going all the way back to the spring, the start of the offseason program, virtual meetings, OTAs, minicamp, training camp," he said. "I think we all have gone through this year with a very flexible attitude and understanding that things are going to change and we’re going to have to make adjustments.
"I think that the players, the coaches, the staff, that everybody’s handled it pretty well. I mean, whatever we’ve had to do, we’ve done. We’ve tried to make the best out of our opportunities, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do. We know we’re going to have to be fluid and flexible.
"If we have to change off our normal routine –- with what’s been normal this year, let’s put it that way –- then we’ll do that. But, look, that’s the way the whole year has gone, so I don’t think it will be any different."
