FOXBORO — The New England Patriots travel to a rowdy New Era Field to face the undefeated Buffalo Bills with first place in the AFC East on the line Sunday in what will likely be the Patriots’ toughest game through the first four weeks of this season.
Like the Patriots, the Bills have defeated some of the worst teams in the league to start this season, downing the New York Jets, the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals.
But don’t discredit the Bills just yet. Buffalo’s defense is in among the strongest in the NFL and coach Bill Belichick compared quarterback Josh Allen to a running back due of his ability to make things happen with his feet. The Bills present a challenge on both sides of the ball and making an even tougher challenge is the fact it will all take place at 1 p.m. after an effective Bills Mafia tailgate.
“This will be a great environment, a hostile environment, great atmosphere,” Belichick said on Friday. “Buffalo’s got great fans. They always give us a warm reception. I’m sure we’ll get another one this week.”
The Bills fan base has made a name for themselves with its passionate (in more ways than one) crowd. Instead of sitting back and watching Patriots quarterback Tom Brady drop back in the pocket, they do their best to get in his head and even mirror the image, throwing some questionable, 18-and-older apparatuses of their own onto the field.
It will be the responsibility of the Patriots to overcome that and quiet it down. A responsibility that Brady, who has won more games at New Era Field than any quarterback in Buffalo ever has, takes great pride in.
“I think it’s always gratifying when you go in there and then by the end of the game, you look up and there’s only Patriots fans left. I always think that’s pretty cool,” Brady said this week. “So, to go on the road in the NFL is tough, and certainly early in the game, after their pregame tailgate when they’re a little fired up. So, they’re pretty into it, they’re pretty loud and we’ve got to go out and we’ve got to execute early. I think starting fast, which we’ve actually done a good job with this year, that’s really important this week.”
If the Patriots want to start fast, they’ll have to be good in the red zone, which they were not last year in a 25-6 victory over the Bills in Week Eight. New England went 1-for-5 with four field goals in trips inside the 30-yard line.
“At the end of the day, we know when we get down there we got to put it in. We can’t worry about kicking field goals,” Pats’ receiver Phillip Dorsett said Friday.
Statistically, the Bills’ red zone defense is actually among the worst in the NFL this year, however, it’s probably not an accurate description as opponents have only advanced into the red zone four times in three games. The Bills have allowed four touchdowns on those four red-zone attempts. A limited statistic. (After all, the Patriots are the best red-zone defense in the NFL because they haven’t allowed an opponent to enter the red zone this season.)
“They’re very fundamentally sound,” Belichick said. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They don’t beat themselves, play good defense, play good in the red area on both sides of the ball, especially red area defense.”
On the other side of the ball, first and foremost for the Patriots defense will be stopping two-phase threat in quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has thrown for 750 yards with a 64 percent completion percentage while averaging 4.0 yards per carry with a pair of rushing touchdowns in three games.
“He’s like a running back. He breaks tackles, he’s got good speed, good power and he’s shifty and he avoids and breaks a lot of tackles,” Belichick said of Allen. “They use them in some timely ways, well-designed plays that create problems for the defense. He adds that element to their offense and they’ve used it very effectively.”
And Allen has plenty of play makers on the offensive side of the ball to throw to with slot receiver Cole Beasley and fellow receivers John Brown, Zay Jones and running back Frank Gore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.