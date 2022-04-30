NORTON — Since opening 20 years ago, TPC Boston has seen a lot of change.
The original design, carved from what was known as the Great Woods at the Norton-Mansfield border, was by Arnold Palmer’s golf course architecture company. Course architect Gil Hanse was hired in 2006 to revamp the layout, giving it more of a New England appearance.
The first PGA Tour events played at TPC Boston were hosted by Tiger Woods, the sport’s biggest star. The course’s national profile was raised further in 2007 when the Tour played its first FedEx Cup playoff events there.
Now, TPC Boston is a private club, though it holds hope that the world’s best players may someday return.
But there had always been one constant: Tom Brodeur, the course superintendent.
That changed on Jan. 1, when Brodeur retired and North Attleboro native Kyle Elliott, Brodeur’s former assistant, took charge.
“I’ve had 45 years of turf management,” Brodeur said, “and I loved it. But I loved this job (at TPC Boston) as much as any of them.”
Brodeur first got hooked on golf when his father brought him to Pakachoag Golf Course near their home in the central Massachusetts town of Auburn. As a teenager, he caddied at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton, including for pro-ams at its PGA Tour events.
He studied turf management at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst and worked in clubs in Massachusetts and the Chicago area. After serving as the superintendent for a decade at Crystal Tree Golf & Country Club outside Chicago, Brodeur was hired at TPC Boston in March 2001 and helped with the construction of the course for more than a year before members were able play.
Just a year later, TPC Boston hosted its first PGA Tour event, the Deutsche Bank Championship. The course at first received mixed reviews, primarily because, as Brodeur said, “The course was very, very young,” and the grass had not yet matured.
“A lot has been done to property over the years, all for the good,” he said. “It’s a much better place than when it first opened.”
Brodeur oversaw the course for all 17 PGA Tour events held there, managing not just the conditions but all the other details – television crews, grandstands, sponsor booths, concession stands – that are involved with a major golf tournament.
“There’s a lot of work to it, but it’s kind of a cool thing, especially knowing everyone involved in the sport is watching you that week,” he said.
Brodeur, who has lived in North Attleboro ever since taking the TPC Boston job, has no immediate retirement plans, taking some time off while considering ways to use his experience to help others. After working at golf courses since he was a teenager and taking his first superintendent’s job at age 20, he says he could use a break.
“I’ve never had a summer off,” he said. “I’m the opposite of my wife. She’s a schoolteacher.”