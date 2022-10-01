FOXBORO — Sam Carpenter has taken a different path to the football field than other Division I Power Five commits. But now it’s that path, perhaps a bit cleaner and crisper every time he addresses the football, which helps the Foxboro High senior appreciate every pressure-packed kick.

Carpenter, an Indiana University commit, did not start playing football until his sophomore year. Soccer was his first love, starting at the age of four before becoming a striker that opponents feared.