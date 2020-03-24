NORTON — The Wheaton College Lyons headed north from Florida after their spring break baseball trip with seven victories and appeared destined to raise their ranking as one of the premier NCAA Division III baseball programs in the nation.
Then the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The whacks of the balls off of the bats at Sidell Stadium, the sting of fastballs hitting the mitts of catchers, and the chatter from the dugout were all suddenly silenced.
“This was something for the greater good,” Podbelski said of notifying his Lyons that no more games would be played. “Our guys handled it really well.”
The Lyons had qualified for the NCAA Division III Regionals in three of the past four seasons and appeared destined to extend their success as a regionally and nationally acclaimed program.
The Lyons played their first game of the 2020 season on March 3 against Fitchburg State in Northborough. Their last game was March 13 against Colby-Sawyer in Auburndale, Fla., before heading back to New England on a five-game winning streak.
“We came back March 14,” Podbelski said. “We found out that Thursday (March 12) for sure that Wheaton — then conference by conference and the NCAA — would cancel championships for the spring.
“We had two games left to play,” Podbelski added. “The team that we were supposed to play Friday didn’t come down, so the opponent that we were scheduled to play Saturday (Colby-Sawyer) was already there, and then we were done.
“We treated that last game like it was Senior Day. We took the team, all the seniors out in left field with the parents that were there, for pictures. Guys were hugging it out, there were some tears, like you would on any senior day. By that point they understood (the pandemic crisis). It was tough, it stinks, but everyone across the country is doing the same thing.”
Based upon their pitching performances in Florida, Podbelski and the Lyons appeared well-armed for the remainder of the season.
“It was hard, the kids went through a lot of stages,” Podbelski said. “There was shock, anger, sadness. By the time that we played the next day, they understood that they weren’t alone in this. It wasn’t a ‘woe is me’ situation. It was for the greater good.”
Junior righthander Josh Roberge of Chelmsford threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts over five innings against Colby-Sawyer.
Sophomore righthander Andrew Menni, from Masconomet Regional, did not allow a run, while posting six strikeouts over seven innings against Washington & Jefferson; and then allowed just one earned run with eight strikeouts over six-plus frames against Aurora.
Junior lefthander Gavin Reily, from Boston College High, allowed just one walk and notched eight strikeouts in six innings against Fitcburg, then pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts against Cornell College.
Junior lefthander Paul Prue, via Nauset Regional, tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts, not allowing an earned run over eight frames against Penn State-Abington while junior righthander John Mikosz of Southington, Conn., Did not allow a run with nine strikeouts over six-plus innings against Husson.
In Wheaton’s opening win over Fitchburg State, North Attleboro High grad and sophomore designated hitter Zach DeMattio uncorked three hits.
The lone loss for the Lyons came at the hands of Concordia College of Chicago in a 5-4 ninth inning setback.
Wheaton was scheduled to begin the New England portion of its schedule March 19 against UMass-Dartmouth, but that marked the first of what will be an activity-less months of March and April and even worse, of the NEWMAC Tournament and NCAA New England Regional play in May.
DeMattio was one of 16 Massachusetts residents on the Wheaton roster, which also included student-athletes from five other regional states. Another local player who set to suit up for Wheaton was Rehoboth’s Will Musto, a freshman right-handed pitcher who attended Providence Country Day School in East Providence, R.I.
“You never know until you play them all, but we were playing very well,” Podbelski said of the 7-1 start to his 24th season.
The Lyons were coming off of a 29-12 2019 season, where they posted a 15-2 NEWMAC record, winning the regular season title. Wheaton compiled an 18-7 record away from Norton and posted a 10-game win streak in April before eventually losing to UMass-Boston in the double-elimination NCAA Division III Regional.
“Our guys (seniors) are all on track to graduate, which is a good thing,” Podbelski said of the end of the second semester, in whatever format it may be.
Recent NCAA guidelines will offer a fifth year of athletic eligibility to those seniors who have had their spring seasons cancelled, but college administrators and athletic directors are uncertain just how many student-athletes would accept the offer.
“They’d be paying to come back and take classes that they don’t really need to graduate,” Podbelski said. “That doesn’t make a lot of season. For us, though, that’s (graduation rates) part of being a good school.”
Yet to be determined too will be the status of all the collegiate summer baseball leagues, including the Cape Cod League, the Cranberry League, the New England League, the Sunset League and others.
“I told the kids to stay as sharp as possible and get ready for summer ball,” said Podbelski. “Those leagues might have their seasons shortened a bit, but who knows? You’d like to think that we’d be back operational by summer.
“You want to take from this year, what you’re capable of. We have a lot of guys, a lot of pitching returning next year. We’ll start this thing up against next year.”
For now though, the collegiate baseball season in New England for 2020 has an asterisk next to it at Sidell Stadium.
“I would have loved to have seen this thing (season) go, we were playing as well during our Florida trip as any I’ve been with,” said Podbelski. “You never know, we’ve had stretches (in previous seasons) where we’ve played great. That’s why we play the games.
“We had a good crew of guys, we had some depth on the mound and offensively it was a good lineup, one through nine. Our ninth hitter was hitting .360, .370, so when you’re ninth hitter is hitting like that you’re doing something right.
“The guys were playing at a high level in all aspects, the pitching, defensively we had the right mix of guys in the right places and they were competing well, playing for each other and as a team.”
